“Cuba, where are you”, asked a Cuban photographer when he saw La Rampa empty

Two years after the country’s biggest migration crisis, a Cuban photographer published images of La Rampavac, when it was a diverse place of social gathering called “the five most popular blocks in all of Cuba”.

Havana photographer Pedro Luis García posted a desolate image he took on Monday on his Facebook profile and asked himself: “Cuba, where are you?”

According to the photojournalist, he walked down Avenida 23 in broad daylight on Monday and saw no one when he reached the area of ​​La Rampa (Avenida 23, from Calle El to the Malecón).

“All gone. This is the entrance to the missing ICRT on 23rd Street. Before, this sidewalk was bustling with crowds of townspeople visiting around it. I see no one now. It’s February 19, 2024. Where are they?” ” he questioned.

Post on Facebook / Another image posted by the user

Similarly, one of his followers on the social network published an image of the same place the night before, and it looks equally empty.

Neither cars nor pedestrians, La Rampa in the photo looks like a ghost town.

More from October 2021 Half a million Cubans have fled the island. Most have made the long journey from Central America to seek asylum in the United States.

Some families They have completely disappeared. Others have split up, leaving behind the elderly and women with children.

Many Cubans have expressed the same sentiment that Garcia felt. They feel abandoned on the island and seized by nostalgia.

“Every day more and more Cubans live on the island. There will come a time when Cubans from other countries will have to be imported. (…) You also have to understand that leaving your home in Cuba today is dangerous. Your heart, your liver, your mental For health and for life in general,” opined one internet user.

“A ghost town,” said another.