News

About fifteen countries congratulate Vladimir Putin…

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

The leader of the main European radical left group, Walter Beyer, said it was “time to negotiate” to end the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, giving “full support” to recent comments by Pope Francis.

“I believe that helping the Ukrainian people means trying to end the war,” declared the 70-year-old Austrian communist, who was nominated in late February by a European left party as a candidate for European Commission president. (PGE) of which he is the President.

About fifteen countries congratulated Putin. Let us note in this China, India, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Saudi Arabia, Chad, Niger, Mali and on the doorstep of Europe, Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdogan actually “congratulated” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election the day before. The Turkish president also took the opportunity to once again offer his mediation with Ukraine.

Let’s go live another day. Follow us for the latest information this Tuesday 19 March. Monday, the day was marked by the official re-election of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president received 87.28% of the vote after all polling stations in Russia were counted, according to figures published by the Election Commission on Monday. And this Monday evening, he introduced himself to the crowd gathered on Moscow’s Red Square, chanting “Russia!” Greeted with shouts of no. Russia! “

(TagsToTranslate)War in Ukraine

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Electoral setback for far-right after protests

January 28, 2024

A London party boat capsized amid heavy rain and flooding in the capital

January 5, 2024

Famous Cuban Neurologist of CIREN dies

January 8, 2024

In New York, Donald Trump’s bloated business fined $354 million, his empire weakened – Liberation

February 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button