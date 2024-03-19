About fifteen countries congratulate Vladimir Putin…

The leader of the main European radical left group, Walter Beyer, said it was “time to negotiate” to end the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, giving “full support” to recent comments by Pope Francis.

“I believe that helping the Ukrainian people means trying to end the war,” declared the 70-year-old Austrian communist, who was nominated in late February by a European left party as a candidate for European Commission president. (PGE) of which he is the President.