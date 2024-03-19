About fifteen countries congratulate Vladimir Putin…
The leader of the main European radical left group, Walter Beyer, said it was “time to negotiate” to end the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, giving “full support” to recent comments by Pope Francis.
“I believe that helping the Ukrainian people means trying to end the war,” declared the 70-year-old Austrian communist, who was nominated in late February by a European left party as a candidate for European Commission president. (PGE) of which he is the President.
About fifteen countries congratulated Putin. Let us note in this China, India, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Saudi Arabia, Chad, Niger, Mali and on the doorstep of Europe, Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdogan actually “congratulated” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election the day before. The Turkish president also took the opportunity to once again offer his mediation with Ukraine.
Let’s go live another day. Follow us for the latest information this Tuesday 19 March. Monday, the day was marked by the official re-election of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president received 87.28% of the vote after all polling stations in Russia were counted, according to figures published by the Election Commission on Monday. And this Monday evening, he introduced himself to the crowd gathered on Moscow’s Red Square, chanting “Russia!” Greeted with shouts of no. Russia! “
