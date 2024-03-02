Business

Real estate: Paris continues its decline, Nice is on the rise… Price trends in the 10 largest cities

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read

Across France, real estate prices continue to fall, according to the latest barometer from the Mailleurs agents platform.
This is especially true in Bordeaux, Strasbourg or Toulouse.
But in some metropolises, prices are stabilizing, such as in Rennes, Nantes or even Lyon.

Real estate prices are continuously decreasing in most parts of the country. The latest barometer from the Meilleurs agents platform notes that the average price per square meter in France was €3,101/m2, a decrease of 0.1% on March 1 compared to the previous month. This decline is particularly strong ParisWith prices falling by 0.7% in a month (-6.6% in a year).

Prices are also falling in rural areas

In general, prices in the country’s 10 largest cities fell by 0.1% during the month of February, “But at a less and less sustainable pace”, according to the barometer, which highlights two trends in France. On the one hand, the reduction in prices is obvious, viz Bordeaux (-0.9%), Strasbourg (-0.8%), Toulouse (-0.8%), Marseille (-0.5%) in other cities, with price changes, stability is observed Rance From +0.1%, from +0.2% Nantes And Lyon or from +0.3% green and for Montpellier.

This trend of falling prices in February has affected the rural areas as well. In six months, the decline is 1.7%, “First since 2015”, notes the barometer. After the Covid crisis, the real estate market in rural areas benefited from a recovery which now seems to be over, “Banking context that remains tense”Meilleurs underlines the agents’ ratings.

As of March 1, 2024, the Maileurs Agents Barometer notes that prices in France's major cities are falling or stabilizing.
As of March 1, 2024, the Maileurs Agents Barometer notes that prices in France’s major cities are falling or stabilizing. – Best agents
  • Also read

    Also read

    Real Estate: Fall in value of older housing, especially in Ile-de-France

In this context, the average time to sell a property in France’s eleven largest cities increased from 59 to 77 days. “Average sales time in none of these metros is now less than two months”, underlines the barometer, which is explained by those sellers who do not accept the current market conditions. This makes them take longer than usual to reach agreements with buyers.

A. Lo.

(TagsToTranslate)Marseille

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Dematerialized driver’s license becomes widespread this Wednesday, here’s how it works

2 weeks ago

Today’s Analyst Opinions: Hermes, Kering, Air France-KLM, Equassence, Mersenne, Richemont, SMCP… – 02/07/2024

3 weeks ago

“US hopes to fly first aircraft without external mobile controls in 2025” | Daily list

January 6, 2024

Motorcycle licenses are no longer free, CPF conditions will become stricter

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button