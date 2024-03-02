Consumer reminder: Be careful, these chocolate desserts sold throughout France should not be consumed

Charles & Alice brand chocolate and coconut milk desserts are being recalled on a large scale across France, after fermentation of the products results in an acidic taste.

Be careful if you have recently bought chocolate sweets from the Charles and Alice brand: Government website announced on February 28 Usage reminderThe products are subject to the recall “as a precautionary measure” due to “possible fermentation of the product causing an acidic taste and a blistered lid”.

Two packaging

These vegetable desserts with coconut milk and chocolate, packaged in two 110g pots, and one 350g pot, are sold across France in all major retail brands.

The 110 gram batch affected by this recall was sold from February 3 to February 28, 2024 and has barcode 3297760084006 for a use-by date of March 14, 2024.

The 350 gram jars were placed on the shelves between January 30 and February 28 for a consumption deadline of April 5. The affected barcode is 3297760084167.

Get a refund on these products

If you have purchased one of these products, it is recommended that you no longer use it and destroy it or return it to the point of sale for a refund by April 8.

Charles and Alice Company has made the following number available for customers: 09 69 39 29 09.