economy. Is there still building land in the Cotentin?

See my news

Follow La Presse de la Manche

30 €800 In the Pays de Saint-Lo, €50,000 On the north-west Cotentin coast, €70,000 on the southwest coast. The average sale price of building land has increased in one year.

On average, in former Lower Normandy, They grew by 6.9% in one year.

“In Tollevast, a 500 m2 plot of land sold for €50 or €55,000 two or three years ago. Today it is €80 to €85,000,” assures Guy Amiott, Mayor of Hardinwast (Manche). The reason for this inflation? The scarcity of this type of property, esp. In their wishes, about ten elected officials of the Cotentin raised the issue.

Development of PLUi is ongoing

Urban planning regulations are constantly changing, especially with climate resilience legislation. The Consolidation has taken over and is currently working on the PLUi, which will be implemented in 2025/2026. But some land that was considered buildable is not buildable today. Guy AmiottMayor (in) of Hardinwast

” It is the calculation method developed by the Normandy Public Land Establishment. It reduces the base volume, and therefore the amount of buildable land. For example in La Hague, we had 46 hectares of buildable land, now we have only 20 with the new count,” explains Antoine Degarde, 3rd Deputy in charge of General Affairs at The Hague. And as the countdown to 2021 begins, some municipalities find themselves no longer able to contemplate new construction.

“We passed a building plot, the municipality started buying it Create a subdivision for youth settlement in ComBut today, as we have reached our quota of buildable hectares it is no longer viable,” explains Guy Amiott.

HAS treuville, Coastal law has also been added. “I don’t have land anymore,” assured the town councillor. Jacques Viger. We still have some “hollow teeth”, these lands between two houses, but with coastal laws, they are not buildable. However, 99% of the houses in the city do not have a sea view. ! »

with Overall tightening of construction regulations (Coastal Law, ZAN Plan, Climate and Resilience Law, etc.) “Land is becoming scarce and will not improve,” confirms the Chamber of Notaries of the Court of Appeal of Caen. Land degradation must actually be compensated by regeneration operations “until it is fully compensated in 2050”, the law states.

Videos: Currently on Actu

Material inflation

However, the ZAN plan is not Alexis German’s main concern. The manager of Delacour Houses currently has another problem in mind: There is a real estate crisis in new construction. Sales of building land in the former Lower Normandy fell by 33% in a year.

“Inflation of materials, difficulties in getting credit, increase in rates, etc.,” he analysed. The problem of reducing soil erosion will be our concern… in a few years! »

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.