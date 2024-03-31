Compatible smartphones, new features, dates… we know everything

Here’s everything we know about the Android 15 update that’s currently brewing. So we take stock of dates to remember, compatible smartphones and, obviously, major new features.

An update to Android 15 is in the pipeline! Development is in full swing on Google’s side to refine this new version of the mobile operating system. Here’s everything we know.

Please note that the pastry name associated with Android 15 is “Vanilla ice cream” A little charming detail that recalls the good times when these delicacies were a complete part of the official name of versions of the OS.

Android 15 update preview release

It all started on February 16, 2024. This is where Android 15’s Developer Preview 1 officially saw the light of day. As a reminder, developer previews are very early versions of updates. They are mainly aimed at application developers who can thus start adapting their apps for future versions.

In March, Android 15 DP 2 has already come with some new features.

As shown in the official timeline above, Google is on schedule for the moment. The next step will be in April with the release of the first beta version of Android 15. This is where the serious stuff can finally start: the update will be a bit more accessible to the general public and closer to its stable version. .

Note that the second beta is scheduled for May, the same month as Google I/O 2024. Traditionally, this is the period that Google favors to unveil or test a large number of features on a future version of the OS. Finally, as with previous versions, we should expect the deployment of the stable version of Android 15 during the summer.

Compatible smartphones

Currently, only Google smartphones are compatible with Android 15 (in its developer preview). Here are the affected devices.

Add to that the Google Pixel tablet.

Let’s emphasize once again that the developer preview is not a version intended for a wide audience. Only people who are well informed and aware of the problems that such ROMs can cause should attempt installation. Without taking adequate precautions, you risk losing all your data. Caution.

What’s New in Android 15

Here are some interesting new features to look out for in Android 15. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list.

Satellite connection

In its DP2, Android 15 takes a step forward towards using satellite connections. First of all, the interface will be better understood with a clear indicator in the status bar and a type of warning that the smartphone’s network has been automatically switched.

The changes relate specifically to the behavior of messaging apps. On Android 15, they’ll be able to use a new API that lets them “Detect when a device is connected to a satellite, allowing them to better understand why full network services may be unavailable“, explains Google.

Thus, you’ll be able to continue sending and receiving SMS and MMS over a satellite connection on Android 15 — as long as your smartphone is compatible. On the other hand, only messaging apps “Pre-installed» RCS function can be used in this type of situation. That means Google Messages will benefit.

PDF in Spotlight

Things are looking up on the PDF side on Android as well. Applications capable of opening PDFs will have more capabilities. It will be possible to open password-protected files, make annotations on the document, fill out forms and use search and selection functions with copy.

In other words, applications entirely dedicated to PDFs will be a little less essential for these interactions that we sometimes want to do quickly on our smartphones.

To unlock these new features, Google has redesigned the PDFRenderer tool dedicated to developers. This becomes a module that is directly managed by Google Play. This means that its updates will no longer depend on the version of Android installed on the phone.

Folding Clamshell Smartphone (Flip)

Google believes in folding smartphones and wants to improve the experience for those who opt for the flip format with a clamshell. These devices always have a small external screen that they take advantage of more or less. This is a minor challenge as the small format of these tiles can complicate application usage.

While waiting for these concerns to be resolved, Android 15 includes a feature that allows developers to more easily offer their applications on this external screen of the foldable flip smartphone. It’s up to them to take advantage of it or not, but it’s not impossible to see more apps working in this configuration. The display problem will continue regardless.

This reminds us of the benefits of Samsung Good Lock on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, with Android 15, in theory there will no longer be a need for this type of tool to force the display of applications on devices. external screen.

Better sound volume management

Since its DP2, Android 15 has adopted the CTA-2075 intensity standard. This ensures better sound volume consistency when you switch from one app to another. This applies to earphones and headsets as well as speakers.

Better utilization of equipment

It is still quite unclear and we will have to wait until we get some more details on the subject. However, Google has already indicated that it wants to ensure that app developers can take better advantage of smartphone hardware. This ranges from flash intensity for apps using the camera to adjusting GPU and CPU frequencies or even using AI capabilities.

A priorityThese settings should mainly concern high-end smartphones.

Health Connect

Android 15 will also bring new features to the Health Connect service that centralize health and physical activity data. Here, Google promises “Support for new types of data around fitness, nutrition and more“Hopefully the Mountain View firm will provide more specific information in the future.