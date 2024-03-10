Microsoft has unveiled a dozen new trailers. Here’s the information not to miss from the Xbox Partner Preview!

Microsoft talked through its Xbox Partner Preview. This Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm (French time), a total of a dozen new trailers were revealed. The editorial staff provides you with a summary of information that should not be missed in this JV Fast.

After last month’s Xbox Developer Direct full of announcements, Microsoft puts it back a layer. This time with its Xbox Partner Preview. Over the course of about thirty minutes, a dozen new trailers were introduced This Wednesday, March 6 at 7pm (French time). Here is a quick overview of the most significant information.

For starters, Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment have given more details on their upcoming title Unknown9: Awakening. Already introduced during Summer Game Fest 2023, this time the game revealed itself a bit more with the gameplay. The software will be a mix of infiltration, action and narrative. The player will play as Haruna, a woman born with the ability to enter a parallel dimension, Reverse. You will have a whole range of powers at your disposal. Unknown9: Awakening will be released in summer 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Tales of Kenzera: Zhou, a moving tale

We continue with Tales of Kenzera: Zou by Abubakar Salim, best known as Beyk’s English interpreter in Assassin’s Creed Origins. During the first announcements, The title was moving forward, inspired by the loss of Salim’s father. The game is Metroidvania (a bit like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown). This story was written in collaboration with Critical Role who make role playing games on the internet. Tales of Kenzera: Zou launches on April 23, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.

Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess also reveals itself with more gameplay. The game will be divided into two phases. During the day, you have to recruit allies while improving our base, and in the evening, defend it against monsters. Combat phases will take the form of tower defense. Scheduled for 2024, it will be on Xbox Game Pass on its release day, but also on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PC.

The Alters, the gem of this conference?

Finally, in addition to revealing more information on Frostpunk 2, 11 Bit Studios gave details on the previously released The Alters. In this mix of adventure, survival and base building, you must survive a hostile planet as the sun’s rays destroy you.. Your character will then choose to clone himself to deal with the wheel-shaped ship that will be your escape. The title promises, in addition to all the above mechanics, a psychological thriller. It will see the light of day in 2024 on PS5, PC and Xbox series.