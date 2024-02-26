The main topic of the governors’ meeting at the White House was the immigration crisis

(CNN) — The record number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border was a key topic of conversation at a meeting of governors at the White House this weekend, showing how relevant the issue has become in states across the country and across the political spectrum.

The National Governors Association holds an annual meeting of governors at the White House to discuss issues affecting their states and other current issues. For years, immigration has been on the back burner.

But that was not the case this year.

Several governors CNN spoke to over the weekend said immigration was a major topic of their conversation.

“This is the No. 1 issue on the minds of Americans right now,” said Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“Everybody realizes this is an important issue and a challenge,” North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper told CNN.

Governors across the country are grappling with an influx of migrants, regardless of their proximity to the US southern border, as a result of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering them to Democratic-led cities. US President Joe Biden acknowledged the challenges governors face in his speech this Friday.

“You face this every day; some of you face this every day,” Biden said, urging governors to step up pressure on lawmakers to pass what he described as the “strongest border deal.”

Several governors told CNN that they had spoken with the president about possible solutions to address challenges related to border security.

“I think what you saw in that room (at the White House) were both Democrats and Republicans who want a solution and who don’t believe Congress can just sit on the sidelines,” said Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Discussions as “civil”.

As the White House navigates criticism from Republicans and opposition from Democrats — some wanting tougher measures and others wary of that approach — Biden has called for tougher border security measures.

The president is considering a sweeping executive action that would restrict migrants’ ability to seek asylum at the US-Mexico border if they cross illegally, reminiscent of a controversial move by the Trump administration. White House officials say a final decision has not yet been made.

Utah’s Republican governor, Spencer Cox, said Friday that Biden had assured governors he was working with attorneys to figure out what executive action they could take on immigration, but that the president seemed “frustrated” because “he’s hearing from attorneys.” Wasn’t getting answers who would work on immigration. Allow him to take whatever action he wants.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum emphasized the need for additional resources along the southern US border, arguing, “I think there are a lot of things that can be done right now, without legislation.”

The president’s intention to take executive action comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border agreement in early February that included far-reaching measures including the authority to close the border between the United States and Mexico.

“I think … at least for now, this legislation is on life support. I think the president will see what we can do,” Cooper said, referring to the Senate border bill. “Some of the actions that he could potentially take would obviously be litigated as to whether or not he could work.”

The White House criticized Republicans for not restarting measures tied to the foreign aid package. And this Friday, every table where the governors sat had an information sheet detailing the border agreement.

Managing the border between the United States and Mexico is a political responsibility for Biden, whose team has faced a surge in migration across the Western Hemisphere, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the failed border bill “gave the president” a political opportunity, New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy said.

“It’s pretty clear that regardless of what you think about immigration policy, we now know who to blame for the lack of action, which is horrible for the United States, but clearly it’s a gift for the president,” he said.

Abbott’s escalating border strategies have brought the immigration crisis to the doorstep of Democratic-led cities and states, putting the issue at the forefront of a heated election cycle and forcing Democrats to respond.

“We must end all these disputes between the two parties. I am asking our leaders to stop politicizing this issue of immigration and come to the table to find a solution to this problem,” said Ramiro Garza, mayor of the border city of Edinburg, Texas.







Garza and other mayors from around the country met with Biden at the White House in January to discuss the influx of immigrants into their cities. For months, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to provide more resources to help him tackle these challenges.

Immigrants typically move to cities in the United States if they qualify for release from government custody and as they move through their immigration processes. However, Abbott sent thousands of migrants to specific cities without warning, forcing authorities to scramble to respond.

Democratic strategists recognize the political impact of Abbott’s maneuver.

“There was a fear from the beginning that Abbott’s move was serving to scare people, and there are a lot of people now who fear that it’s working,” the Democratic strategist told CNN.

“He’s played with the idea of ​​pitting immigrants against the American people in general and immigrants who have been here over the years,” the strategist added.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dover contributed to this report