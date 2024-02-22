A possible link between vaccines and serious illnesses is revealed

Following the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2019, several pharmaceutical groups began developing vaccines. Vaccines have been developed in record time, leaving room for doubt about their reliability. According to recent studies, these vaccines are the cause of many serious pathologies.

More than 13.5 trillion vaccine doses are administered worldwide

According to the statistics of science direct, A total of 13.5 trillion doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide. In the last quarter of 2023, about 75% of the world’s population had been vaccinated. in france, The National Agency for Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) noted that by June 2023, 157 million doses administered. A campaign followed 200,000 complaints of adverse effects occurred within days of vaccine administration.

France is far from being an isolated case. Potential side effects related to vaccination have been reported globally. According to a recent study by Global Vaccine Data NetworkPublished in Journal Vaccinated, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are believed to be closely associated with cases of serious illness. We are specifically talking about Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is particularly common in individuals who have received 3 doses of AstraZeneca, a viral vector vaccine.

Symptoms associated with contracting the disease

The survey is based on a population of 100 million people vaccinated in 8 different countries, including France, Canada, Australia and Denmark. Adverse effects observed in studied subjects also included convulsions, Bell’s palsy, pericarditis, and myocarditis. Additionally, numerous cases of myocarditis have been reported in patients vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA and Moderna. In some individuals, these symptoms appeared after the first dose. For others, it was during the 2nd or 3rd vaccination booster.

Additionally, the study clarifies that the same health problems are also seen in individuals suffering from Covid-19 and not vaccinated. They can therefore be caused by infection, especially in the context of thrombosis, which is seen in most affected people, especially the elderly. For the moment, this study is the most recent and the most reliable. However, according to the scientific community, it is still too early to say that this pathology is caused by the vaccination and not by the virus.