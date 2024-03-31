Recipe and benefits of kombucha, a fermented drink made from this bacteria

Kombucha is a very popular fermented tea drink. What are its benefits? How to make your own kombucha? Esther Schmidt is a naturopath and shares with us the secrets of this living tea.

Kombucha originates from Asia and literally translates to “long-lived mushroom”. It is a sparkling and slightly acidic drink, which is beneficial for health. It comes from the fermentation of sweet black or green tea yeast, and a culture of yeast and bacteria, commonly called the “kombucha mother” or “scoby.” This culture converts sugar into alcohol and then into various acids. Kombucha benefits include improved digestion, antibacterial effect, antioxidant potential, immune system strengthening and weight loss properties. Esther Schmidt, naturopath, is a guest of Stem & Company and shares with us the secrets of this drink with great properties.

Homemade kombucha is possible by obtaining a “kombucha mother” from an acquaintance, commercially, or from an online store specializing in the sale of scobies.

The idea is to make tea with water, cane sugar and green tea. For example, you can taste tea with hibiscus flowers. The tea is then transferred to a vat with a culture of yeast and live bacteria (scoby). The mixture is left to ferment at room temperature, remembering to cover its container with a cloth. The longer you leave it to ferment, the less sweet the drink becomes. After a few days of fermentation, we remove the scoby and bottle the kombucha. Only then is a second fermentation made, which gives the drink its shine.

Kombucha has some amazing properties. Being considered a life-giving drink, it nourishes our digestive system. It supports our microbiota because in our gut, 70% of our immune system is home to bacteria and yeast present in our body. The probiotics in kombucha can promote the balance of gut flora and improve digestion. Some compounds found in kombucha, such as organic acids and polyphenols, are beneficial for the immune system. They help strengthen the body’s natural defenses against infection.

