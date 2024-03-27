These websites have stolen thousands of euros from internet users and some are still online

An internet user lost a million euros due to this very well designed scam.

1 million euros… this is the amount that a French internet user lost last year due to a scam. Bank accounts, empty savings accounts, not to mention thousands of euros of accumulated debt. In short, this digital theft literally ruined it.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In 2023, the Authority for Prudential Control and Resolution (ACPR) A sharp increase in the number of fraudulent websites and fake email addresses has been reported. Many of the tools that pirates use to offer fake credit and fake savings accounts to French families.

According to the ACPR, the average damages for false brochures amount to 93,000 euros, so a case costs 1 million euros in damages. Regarding fake credit, the Rising No is was stolen by Scammers Ifstudent At an average of 13,000 euros. Thus, the French policeman of financial services Its “blacklist” includes 1,262 sites or entities that offer financial products without authorizing it.

More than 53% of these sites impersonate a real financial institution or intermediary to mislead people. Clearly, scammers copy the websites of banks, such as Société Générale, Crédit Agricole and BNP Paribas. The logo, the colors, the typography, the tab display… it’s hard not to be fooled! The only significant difference: the URL of the site is not the same as the original.

Through these fake interfaces, scammers pose as real financial advisors, banks or credit institutions to instill trust in victims. Another trick is that they copy the email addresses of real professionals to communicate with customers. Once an Internet user subscribes to an offer, clicks on a link or transmits his personal data, his bank accounts and other savings accounts are carefully deleted.

The cheated people belong to all socio-professional categories. They are looking for safe and profitable investments, especially in this period of inflation. Scammers lure them into believing everyday financial products, such as savings accounts or loans, by presenting them as risk-free, with immediate availability of funds and, above all, by offering particularly attractive interest rates.

ACPR notes that some of the fraudulent sites listed are still active today. Blacklist listing fraudulent sites and emails can be contacted on the ACPR website. It is strongly recommended to check before making any financial commitment so as not to fall into the trap of scammers.