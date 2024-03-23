Claim stimulus checks up to $1,400 in the United States

Until May 17, US citizens interested in receiving this money can request a stimulus check of $1,400.00 USD. This was announced in a statement issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week.

The report also noted that nearly nine million people have yet to receive their final stimulus check payment from the government. Let us recall that, in 2020 and during the first half of 2021, three sets of advance payments were made for Economic Impact Payments (EIP).

Thus, the EIP offered as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts serves as a funding source for these checks.

Individual income tax returns, or Form 1040, were then used by Americans to claim these benefits.

Therefore, to claim recovery discount credit, this form must be submitted. All this, a person does not need to file a tax return and irrespective of whether his income is low or not.

For its part, the IRS reminded applicants for the 2020 recovery rebate credit that they don’t have much time left to claim it.

What should people interested in this stimulus check do?

The first thing to do to get a refund is to file a tax return. However it should be clarified that most taxpayers seeking EIP tax relief have already received or claimed their payments.

However, those who have not received one or more financial impact payments can also receive a stimulus check.

To be eligible for the 2020 and 2021 recovery rebate credit, you must be a US citizen or resident alien in the relevant year.

On the other hand, they should not be dependent on another taxpayer, and it is important that they have their Social Security number updated. Meanwhile, those with an IRS online account can determine if they have received an EIP.