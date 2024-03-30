Cigarette cartridges: There is no further quantity limit if you are returning from an EU country

Gone is the 200 cigarettes or one carton limit when returning from an EU country! A decree published this Friday, according to Les Ecos, reviews the rules for importing tobacco into France for individuals. Certain thresholds (200 cigarettes per person, but also 100 cigarillos, 50 cigars and 250 grams of smoking tobacco) are abolished; So, for example, there is no longer any prescribed limit on tobacco and therefore cartridges. At least four times more tobacco than before

A decision that goes further than a European directive that France did not respect, as the Council of State recalled last October. The EU sets the minimum threshold for enforcement at 800 cigarettes (four cartridges), 400 cigarillos, 200 cigars and 1 kg of tobacco. Four times the amount previously authorized in France, which now exceeds European regulations.

How will customs officials monitor grain without a fixed limit? There will be several criteria, including the “quantity” of tobacco. They will rely on other indications that lead to “a presumption of trade or resale of this product,” according to delegate Thomas Cazeneuve, minister in charge of public accounts, on Sud radio this Friday. “Let it be 10 cartons of cigarettes as one,” he said.

The fact of transport of different brands, mode of transport, destination of the holder (customs will be able to check if it is the same as their place of residence), packaging or marking of the products may come into play. “Imagine, you have a well-packaged cartridge with a recipient’s name, which you are going to deliver, tomorrow, the customs officer will be able to approve it”, illustrated Minister Thomas Cazeneuve for example. In these cases, the tobacco may be confiscated.

The minister, however, wants “tobacco taxation harmonization” on a European scale to fight, among other things, smuggling.

