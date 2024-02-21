China believes that an American veto at the UN will make the situation “more dangerous”.

Update on the situation – China expressed its “dissatisfaction” and “disappointment” after the American veto of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The Colombian president in turn accused Israel of complicity “Genocide” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip when the United States again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. Le Figaro Takes stock of the latest events connected to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Colombian president in turn accused Israel “Genocide”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Israel on Tuesday “Genocide” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, their expression “Total Unity” His Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was embroiled in a diplomatic crisis. “In Gaza, there is genocide. Thousands of children, women and elderly are killed in cowardly manner. Lula only told the truth. Either truth is defended, or barbarism will destroy us”declared Mr. Petro at X. “I express my complete solidarity with the President Brazil is”Colombian leader insisted.

On Sunday, President Lula caused a storm by accusing Israel of a “Genocide” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip draw comparisons between the Israeli invasion and the extermination of the Jews by the Nazis. Following these announcements, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that Lula was now persona non grata in Israel. “Until he apologizes and retracts his comments”.

China has said a US veto at the UN will make the situation in Gaza ‘more dangerous’

The Gaza Strip is still mired in a catastrophic humanitarian situation following deadly Israeli attacks. About one and a half million people, according to the UN, are clustered in the city of Rafah, located in the south of the Palestinian territory, opposite the closed border with eastern Egypt. In this regard, the United States on Tuesday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. “Immediate Humanitarian”. Washington, Israel’s primary supporter, believes the resolution would jeopardize fragile diplomatic negotiations on the ground to secure a ceasefire, including a new release of hostages.

“The United States has once again pulled out by vetoing it, making the situation in Gaza even more dangerous. Concerned parties, including China, expressed strong disappointment and displeasure.Chinese diplomatic spokesman Mao Ning responded on Wednesday. “The Security Council must act as quickly as possible to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the fighting. It is a moral obligation that cannot be denied.”She made the announcement during a regular press conference.

Also readGaza: In Rafah, the Israeli army faces the possibility of a final high-risk attack

A draft resolution, which was required “An immediate humanitarian ceasefire which must be respected by all parties”, received 13 votes in favor, one abstention (United Kingdom) and one against. This is the third American veto since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. American veto “Irresponsible and dangerous” It sends a message that Israel can “Continue to do anything without salvation”Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour condemned.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic

The Gaza Strip remains mired in a catastrophic humanitarian situation, a day after a deadly Israeli strike on the territory and the United States’ veto of a UN draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. About one and a half million people, according to the UN, are in Rafah, a city in the south of the Palestinian territory opposite the closed border with Egypt, whose population has grown sixfold since the start of the war on October 7. between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the next attack on the heavily populated city, targeted daily by Israeli strikes, to defeat the Palestinian Islamist movement. “The Last Bastion” And free the hostages in Gaza. This prospect worries the international community, while hope for an end to the fighting is increasingly slim. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Qatar-based Hamas political bureau, however arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for renewed talks with Egyptian officials on the ceasefire.

At the same time, the United States vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. “Immediate Humanitarian”. Washington, Israel’s primary supporter, believes the resolution would jeopardize fragile diplomatic negotiations on the ground to secure a ceasefire, including a new release of hostages. The Palestinian ambassador to the UN blasted the veto “dangerous”Hamas saw him “green light” More guilt for Israel “Genocide”.

Pentagon says US has shot down drone in Yemen

A US drone crashed off the coast of Yemen on Monday apparently hit by a missile fired by Houthi rebels, the US Department of Defense said on Tuesday. This is the second known case of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, which can be used for surveillance as well as strikes, having gone missing off the coast of Yemen since November. monday, “An American MQ-9 was shot down or shot down in the Red Sea off the coast of a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen”.Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained. “Initial indications are that it was shot down by a Houthi surface-to-air missile.”she added.

The US military also announced on Tuesday that its forces and their allies shot down ten drones fired by the Houthis off Yemen’s coast in less than five hours. The latter say they are targeting international maritime traffic in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

These drone attacks were thwarted by “American and Coalition Buildings and Equipment” In the Gulf of Aden and in the Red Sea between Monday 8:00 pm and Tuesday 12:30 am, a press release indicated the American Middle East Command (CENTCOM), without specifying whether this time was local. The press release also did not specify whether the figure included the two Houthi drones announced to have been destroyed in the Red Sea between Monday and Tuesday night.

Also readIn Iraq and Yemen, American strikes have been powerless to prevent attacks by pro-Iranian militias