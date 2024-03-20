Check out the shocking ending you already spoiled for yourself!

So Grand Theft Auto fans think they’ve already predicted what will happen at the end of GTA VI, surprisingly.

This may come as a surprise since we don’t even know what the story will be, only that it will feature the couple Lucia and Jason, à la Bonnie and Clyde.

Take a look at the GTA VI trailer below.

However, some fans already think they have figured out what will happen in the game, including the fate of certain characters, and honestly, we can’t criticize their logic here.

Reddit user jericho681 made a humorous post titled “RIP Jason” along with three photos.

Jericho681 pointed out that all three characters have visible scars on their chins, and considering that both Red Dead Redemption characters are nearing their end in the heartbreaking conclusion of their games, it is believed that Jason may meet the same fate.

Of course, this post is just a funny joke, but considering the fact that GTA V gave players the option to kill Trevor or Michael at the end of the story, it’s entirely possible that GTA VI’s ending will have the same choice.

Fans seem to think so, with one saying: “It’s a great theory but I’m sure we’ll have to choose which one dies in the end and then just play with one character.” »

Another simply joked: “Oh no. Wait, I have a scar on my chin too. i am tired »

Who knows what GTA VI’s story has in store, but given Rockstar’s history of killing off major characters, it’s quite possible that Lucia and Jason aren’t safe.