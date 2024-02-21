OpenAI did not provide further details about the nature of the phenomenon, recalling that AI, even generative, has no awareness or understanding of what it is doing.”

Paranormal in the land of ChatGPT? The wildly popular generative artificial intelligence (AI) interface that brought the technology to prominence was unlocked for several hours on Tuesday, answering users’ questions with phrases without tails or heads, a reminder that these systems are still in their infancy. OpenAI, the start-up that launched the program in late 2022, indicated on its site Wednesday morning that ChatGPT is working again. “generally”.

Tuesday afternoon — San Francisco time, where she is based — she made the announcement “Investigate reports of unexpected responses from ChatGPT”. A few minutes later, Silicon Valley’s star company confirmed that it had “identify the problem” And It is in the process of being resolved. Many users have uploaded screenshots showing erratic or unpredictable responses from generative AI models. This advanced technology makes it possible to create all kinds of content (text, voice, video) in everyday language, on simple request, usually of astonishing quality.

“Ghost GPT Cat”

On a forum for developers using OpenAI tools, a user called out “IYAnepo” Thus the behavior noted “weird” via ChatGPT. “It generates words that don’t exist entirely, skips words, and creates sequences of tiny keywords that are incomprehensible to me, among other anomalies.”he said. “You’d think I’d made such instructions clear, but not so. I think my GPT is haunted”.

other user, “scott.eskridge”Complained on the same forum that all his interactions with the language model “Quickly turning into a big mess for three hours”. He copied an excerpt from the interface response: “Money for bit and list is one of unknown and internet where currency and price person is one of friends and currency. Next time you see system, exchange and fact, don’t forget to give.”

OpenAI doesn’t provide much detail about the nature of the phenomenon, which reminds us that AI, even generative, has no awareness or understanding of what it is. “said”. AI expert Gary Marks hopes that this phenomenon will be seen as a “alarm signal”. “These systems have never been stable. No one has ever been able to develop security guarantees around these systems.”he wrote in his newsletter on Tuesday. “The need for a completely different technology, less opaque, more interpretable, easier to maintain and debug – and therefore easier to implement – remains paramount.”he added.