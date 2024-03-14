Cedric Dumbay poked fun at being face-to-face with Bucky and throwing splinters on Fortnite.

Cedric Dumbay’s loss to Bucky inspired a Fortnite fan to create an unusual skin as well as an emotion to say the least regarding the splinter incident in the Franco-Cameroonian MMA practitioner’s leg during their fight.

The enormous buzz from the clash between Baqi and Cedric Dumbay did not live up to its promise. The MMA fans and spectators present at the Accor Arena last Thursday were extremely disappointed with the end of the duel between the two men: the first victory was by TKO in the third round at the decision of the referee, who considered the best unable to continue the bout. Following the thorn in his toe. He was denied a break to remove the object, as the rules state.

A concept skin for Bucky on Fortnite with the “Throwing Shard” emote

After this disappointment, Dumbe Webb was the laughing stock and was booed by the crowd during his post-fight reaction. The former kickboxing champion showed self-deprecation by mocking the splinter that caused his defeat and has already announced that he wants to do everything possible to get a rematch against Baqi. Meanwhile, Internet users continue to mock The Beast’s misadventures in the cage.

Indeed, the idea was for Fortnite players to pay homage to Bucky by creating a character in his likeness in the Epic Games video game. Modeled by one of his fans, it is unfortunately not available as an official skin, as it would undoubtedly have been a hit with gamers. He also created the “throwing a shard” animation to add a layer to the unlikely event between the two French fighters.