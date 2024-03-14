Games

Cedric Dumbay poked fun at being face-to-face with Bucky and throwing splinters on Fortnite.

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 44 1 minute read

Cedric Dumbay poked fun at Fortnite with Bucky and the Splinter throw

Cedric Dumbay’s loss to Bucky inspired a Fortnite fan to create an unusual skin as well as an emotion to say the least regarding the splinter incident in the Franco-Cameroonian MMA practitioner’s leg during their fight.

The enormous buzz from the clash between Baqi and Cedric Dumbay did not live up to its promise. The MMA fans and spectators present at the Accor Arena last Thursday were extremely disappointed with the end of the duel between the two men: the first victory was by TKO in the third round at the decision of the referee, who considered the best unable to continue the bout. Following the thorn in his toe. He was denied a break to remove the object, as the rules state.

A concept skin for Bucky on Fortnite with the “Throwing Shard” emote

After this disappointment, Dumbe Webb was the laughing stock and was booed by the crowd during his post-fight reaction. The former kickboxing champion showed self-deprecation by mocking the splinter that caused his defeat and has already announced that he wants to do everything possible to get a rematch against Baqi. Meanwhile, Internet users continue to mock The Beast’s misadventures in the cage.

Indeed, the idea was for Fortnite players to pay homage to Bucky by creating a character in his likeness in the Epic Games video game. Modeled by one of his fans, it is unfortunately not available as an official skin, as it would undoubtedly have been a hit with gamers. He also created the “throwing a shard” animation to add a layer to the unlikely event between the two French fighters.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor Revealed in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

January 8, 2024

LEC Spring Split: BDS is tough, G2 is too strong for Europe!

3 days ago

What is the rarest skin in fortnite? Top 10 in 2024

3 weeks ago

A sequel is already in the works on Naughty Dog, it’s official

February 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button