CBP reported record numbers in February

An avalanche of migrants from Mexico and Latin America into the United States overwhelms United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The agency recently reported that the month of February 2024 saw unprecedented encounters with migrants.

The figure is about 190 thousand, between those who crossed illegally and those who scheduled an interview through CBP One. This number is a milestone for the month of February, which is characterized by its fewer days compared to other months of the year.

Specifically, 140,644 illegal aliens were detained, the second-highest number for February in Border Patrol history, behind the 159,170 detained in February of fiscal year 2022.

These figures do not include people who managed to avoid detection and entered the country without being seen by border officials.

The head of CBP, Troy A. Miller highlighted national and international cooperation in the fight against human traffickers and in implementing measures for those who cross illegally.

Borders closed, but…

Since May 2023, more than 593,000 people have been removed or returned, more than in any fiscal year since 2012. However, migration continues toward the southwestern border of the United States.

To address this situation, CBP asserted that borders remain closed to those who do not have legal grounds to enter. And it reaffirms its commitment to immigration law enforcement and border security.

Additionally, CBP One handled more than 42,000 appointments in February, facilitating streamlined processes at ports of entry and demonstrating the effectiveness of efficient immigration management.

On the other hand, the Border Patrol has stepped up its aid and rescue operations. It conducted 434 rescue operations in February, adding to the total of 2,048 rescue operations so far in FY2024.