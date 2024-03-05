Million dollar worth of living in the same building as Messi and Maluma in Miami – People – Culture

Massey, Maluma, Thalia, and Anuel AA They have something in common, although it doesn’t seem like it, because the four of them have an apartment in one of the most exclusive buildings in Miami, the Porsche Design Tower, located in the exclusive area of ​​Sunny Isles Beach.

Some of the features of these apartments are that they have terraces between 100 and 150 m² with pool and barbecue, an elevator for vehicles only, among other luxury details.

Gustavo Strelnikov, CEO and International Sales Director of The Strelnikov Group, explained to ‘La Nacion’ that this is one of the most famous towers in the world and its parking is exclusive.

“You can live without being seen because you enter the garage with your car, where an elevator opens for each owner and their vehicle that takes them directly into the property,” he said.

The building has 60 floors in a total of 198 meters, with 132 houses and three car lifts. Inside the houses, there is a swimming pool, movie theater, driving simulator and massage room.

The account ‘Latin Community in the USA’ published a video in which it explains what the apartments are like and how much the rent costs, as they revealed, it costs about 30,000 dollars, that is, a little more than 117 million pesos per month. . .

