Congressmen ask Biden to grant TPS to Ecuadorian migrants due to internal armed conflict

TPS will allow Ecuadorians with irregular stays in the United States to access Social Security

24 member group of United States Congress This Friday, March 22, he asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to grant Ecuador the designation Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Due to internal conflict in the country.

These legislators, led by Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rob Menendez and Adriano EspailletBiden made the request in a letter in which he argues that, in the past two years, Ecuador has “seen a sharp increase in violence.”

On January 8, the President Daniel Noboa State of emergency declared for 60 days due to series of attacks and violent actions by criminal gangs in several cities of the country. On March 7, Noboa extended the state of emergency for another 30 days.

“Although the Biden administration has offered assistance to the government of Ecuador, the More than 450,000 Ecuadorians do not address immigrants who live in the United States,” the lawmakers complained in the letter armed groups “They continue to threaten the press, medical institutions, community leaders and the general public.”

What does TPS allow?

A temporary protection system will allow Ecuadorians with it Non-Regular Stay in the United States Can get and avoid social security, formal jobs, adequate remuneration Deportation Procedures.

The TPS designation, as the congressmen explained in the brief, “will allow Many Ecuadorians breathe a sigh of reliefBecause it will keep families together and make them eligible for work authorization.”

“Despite the well-documented insecurity that these components A perilous journey through the Darien GapMany of them are in the process of eviction and face imminent deportation,” they lamented.

Organizations and personalities also responded to the initiative, such as the head of immigration at Make the Road New York, Vicente Mayorgawho assured that, while TPS is requested, “the fight will continue to ensure permanent protection for all immigrants.”

