Carnival cruise ship rescues Cuban rafters near Miami

The migration crisis has worsened and Cubans continue to head to sea in search of conquering the “American dream”. The danger is mounting and rustic boats mean veritable suicide for those who try to touch US soil.



This Saturday, a Carnival cruise ship rescued several Cuban rafters off the coast of Miami. Pictures of the rescue were circulated on social networks, especially Tik Tok.

The homemade boat was shown in precarious conditions with about 20 Cubans traveling on it. A tourist boat arrived in time and was able to rescue them before they perished at sea.

In a video circulated on Tik Tok, two rafters are taking water from inside the boat with buckets to prevent the rustic vessel from collapsing.

Meanwhile, in another Video On Instagram, a Coast Guard speedboat was seen pulling away from the cruise ship, as the rafters were immediately rescued by the Carnival Celebration ship.

Deportation continues

The United States Coast Guard has not released further details of the case. However, the process to follow is to return irregular migrants to Cuba, as has been done in recent months.

This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that a tourist cruise rescues Cuban rafters on the high seas or near the coast of the United States. In early February, the Mexican Navy rescued 16 Cuban rafters discovered about 11 kilometers northeast of Isla Contoy in Quintana Roo.

Meanwhile, in late January, another tourist cruise rescued 12 Cuban rafters who had drifted off into the Caribbean Sea after leaving Ciego de Ávila. In that case the boat they traveled in was uncertain; They were located 200 miles off the coast of Quintana Roo.