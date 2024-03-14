Abused men in Utah sexually assaulted their daughter to “protect her from strangers.”

A Provo couple was arrested after they told police they thought it would be “safer” for their teenage daughter to have sexual experiences with them rather than “strangers.”

The girl’s stepfather and mother, both in their 30s, were booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday on charges of forced sexual assault, forced sodomy and rape by substance. The stepfather was also arrested under investigation for rape.

KSL.com is not releasing the parents’ names to protect the victim’s identity.

According to the police affidavit, the girl called the police on Thursday claiming that “her father has been raping her for the last one and a half years.”

When questioned by authorities, the parents admitted to engaging in sexual activity with their daughter for over a year.

“(The stepfather) explained that a year ago he and the victim’s mother became aware that the victim wanted to meet strangers and have physical relations. (He) said that together with his wife, they decided to teach the victim about sex and sexual relations. The affidavit states that sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than sexual relations with strangers.

