Carmine Corp and BDS Academy lead LFL, AEGIS and TDS in this spring split.

The French league teams returned to competition last night on the first day of week six of the LFL Spring Split 2024. BK ROG suffered a loss, leaving Karmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy to top the list. At the top of the ranking. Meanwhile, the situation is deteriorating for AEGIS and Team du Sud, who find themselves in a particularly difficult period.

Another day, very intense

The 2024 LFL Spring Split Week six of the regular season opens with increasingly crucial points as the return matches get into full swing. With the end of the split fast approaching, every match becomes crucial in the race for the title and the fight to avoid the last places. The day promises intense and strategic clashes, reflecting the competitive dynamics and uncertainty in the league. So this day of the sixth week is a crucial turning point for all the teams involved in the LFL Spring Split 2024. As the return matches continue, some teams can take advantage of this to move closer and closer to their qualification for the playoffs.

Before the start of this new week of competition, a trio of leaders emerged at the top of the rankings consisting of BK ROG, Karmine Corp Blue, and BDS Academy, all three boasting seven wins to no defeats. Just behind, Gentle Mets and Team GO are in fourth place, proving with their recent performances that they are not to be underestimated. In the middle of the table, GameWord, Solari and Vitality. Bee is sitting in wait, looking to take advantage of every opportunity to move up in the rankings. Finally, at the bottom of the ladder, AEGIS and Team du Sud face a big challenge. Each match is now a step towards turning their fortunes around in a recovery quest that will test their resilience and ability to overcome adversity.

Vitality.The fly burns its wings

The day started with a clash between Vitality.Bee and GameWard, with Smolder marking first. During this part, although Gameward faltered a bit during the laning phase, the team was able to turn the situation in its favor during the fight, thanks in particular to Matias, and was very effective in controlling neutral objectives and in its ability. After the laning phase is over, start a favorable snowball. Vitality.Bee, for its part, faced difficulties in adapting and responding effectively to Gameword’s strategies, especially from the middle game on, highlighting coordination and communication issues that were particularly detrimental to its performance. The team failed to secure a single dragon. For Gameward, the win is a show of strength, a good omen for his confidence for the upcoming meetings and the playoffs for this race.

Proper BDS operation

In the second round of the day, BDS Academy faced Gentle Mates, displaying a solid and effective opening game. Thanks to the controlled laning phase and G8’s ability to capitalize on mistakes, BDS imposed a constant pace from the start, leaving little space. BDS’s early acquisition of the first Nashor increased its advantage, putting the G8 in a difficult position. Despite a significant delay to 10k gold at the half-hour mark, the Gentle Mates showed a remarkable ability to bounce back, staging excellent team fights that not only slowed down the snowball of BDS, but also made it possible to close the gap a bit. of gold However, after a period of uncertainty in which BDS struggled to find closure, the team finally managed to secure a decisive teamfight, leading to victory, their 5th win in a row.

AEGIS in turmoil

The meeting between AEGIS and Solari was marked by a very lively start to the game, with Solari holding a slight advantage. However, despite a strong early performance, Solari found it difficult to establish full control of the game before the half-hour mark. The turning point in the game came during a decisive team fight around Nashor, after Solari captured the objective, which finally allowed the team to gain the upper hand. On AEGIS’ side, positioning errors were costly, significantly limiting its ability to influence the course of the game after the laning phase ended. The team’s formation failed to adapt to Solari’s tactics effectively, leaving AEGIS with few options but to defend fiercely. However, this defense proved insufficient against the pressure imposed by Solari. The defeat plunges AEGIS into a more precarious position in the rankings, while Solari has taken an important step to strengthen its position in the rankings.

Match of the week, Team GO vs BK ROG

The showdown between Team GO and BK ROG proved to be a highly competitive game, marked by constant twists and turns. GO started strong, however, BK ROG was quick to react, showing the ability to counterattack effectively, especially in the botlane, despite some game mistakes. After a quarter of an hour of play, BK managed to establish an impressive snowball, applying intense pressure on Team GO in an attempt to destabilize them. This strategy seemed to be paying off until BK ROG was caught off guard in the 23rd minute, suffered significant losses in kills and conceded Nashor to GO. This turn allowed Team GO to take advantage, although a mishap during the botlane push slowed their pace a bit.

BK ROG, showing remarkable tenacity, was credited with catching a Nashor in stealth mode in the 32nd minute, and then winning the team fight. The match became increasingly chaotic, with advantages shifting frequently, leaving the outcome uncertain until the final moments. Finally, in the 47th minute, after a series of epic clashes, Team GO managed to win the decisive topplane teamfight, sealing the victory in this exciting game. This victory, achieved after relentless effort and ability to focus in crucial moments, highlights Team GO’s competitiveness and fighting spirit. For Team GO, this victory is a demonstration of its resilience and its ability to capitalize on opposition mistakes, a victory that allows it to secure a place on the podium.

Carmine Corp. Brutally

The first day of competition concluded with a clash between Carmine Corp Blue and Team du Sud, which proved to be an insurmountable challenge for TDS. From the opening moments of the game, KCB took control, set an intense pace and dominated with a phenomenal botlane performance, where the team racked up kills, including an impressive hat trick for Kalliste. KCB demonstrated complete command of the terrain, controlling the map with remarkable efficiency and consistently pushing all lanes. This offensive strategy, while minimizing risk, prevents the TDS from finding opportunities to effectively regroup or counterattack. Huddled on the defensive in a desperate attempt to counter KCB’s onslaught, TDS found themselves overwhelmed at every level, unable to overcome their opponent’s methodical advances. KCB’s dominance led to a quick and decisive victory, highlighting the level difference between the two teams right from the draft.

LFL Week 6 Schedule

Wednesday 21 February



finish Game word life force.fly Group stage

finish BDS Academy Gentle fellows Group stage

finish Aegis Solari Group stage

finish Team GO BK ROG Esports Group stage

finish Carmine Corp Blue South team Group stage

22 February Thursday



6:00 p.m BDS Academy Aegis Group stage

7:00 p.m life force.fly Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

At 8:00 p.m. Solari Team GO Group stage

At 9:00 PM. Game word Gentle fellows Group stage

10:00 p.m South team BK ROG Esports Group stage

