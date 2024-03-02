Can we consider ourselves rich with this salary in France?

3860 euro tax net. This is the monthly amount from which a single French person is considered rich by the Observatory of Inequality. A threshold contested by readers and listeners of BFM Business.

A little less than three minimum wages per month is the wealth threshold calculated by the Observatory of Inequality. According to this study, 7% of French people can then be considered rich. It takes the case of a single person earning net income after tax.

At the RMC, the organization’s director, Anne Brunner, explains that this amount of 3,860 euros is “double the median salary, which divides the French workforce in two”, meaning that half of the French workforce receives a low salary. Income “We define wealth as the gap relative to the middle class,” she adds.

However, the French feel quite different. BFM Business asked the question on its social network. More than 8,300 people responded, and for most, the wealth threshold is too high. It is 5,000 euros per month net for 82% of respondents, compared to only 5% “between 3,000 and 3,500 euros”. The “3500-5000 euro” range, in which the amount determined by the Observatory of Inequality is located, is however supported by only 13% of voters.

Everyone has their own ideal wealth threshold

One of the participants commented on LinkedIn: “Rich depends on everyone’s perception, but 3500-5000, in my opinion, you are good”. Unlike David, for whom “At least one 0 is missing (in the propositions) to consider that one is rich!”.

A reaction that annoyed another reader of our site, Arnaud. This lab worker wonders if “LinkedIn (…) is an elite network? Based on the responses it seems because there aren’t many people who have had to learn to live on minimum wage to think we’re just richer.” 5000 Euros net”.

Moreover, if on X and Linkedin, the results are the same, they look somewhat different on Instagram, where a smaller population answers the “Question of the Day” from BFM Business. The item “net more than 5,000 euros per month” received 59% of the votes. A majority, certainly, but below the 82% observed on other social networks.

A generational relationship with money?

Should we be seeing generational differences in our relationship with money? Yes, according to Cammy Peuch, General Director of QualiSocial.

According to him, there are two types of link with wealth: “Yesterday’s consumption is with the house, another car, another house…” – according to the “occupational health” expert a movement that is “losing its form”. From the show Avec vous. “(The question is) how can we grow in a balanced world for benefit? How does our spending influence global development?”

Note that one in seven respondents on the Meta social network are satisfied with a maximum of 3,500 euros to consider themselves rich.

Other readers are more philosophical. Ilham asks us: “What is this question? Salary does not count. Wealth is being with family and health.” A view that is far from convincing to most workers. For Aurelie, the consultant: “Wealth means not worrying about your spending anymore. It means spending without counting.” Sebastian, who works in the insurance sector, also clarified in a comment: “Being able to live off your capital is true wealth…”

Capital income… and real estate assets

Because many listeners of the program Avec separate income from work and income from capital: “4,200 euros net per month and for real estate, 1.5 million!”, one listener writes to us. A sacred dream for many French people. Half of French households have assets of less than 180,000 euros, according to INSEE.

More down to earth, the Inequality Observatory sets the French person’s wealth threshold at 5,018 euros for a single person with one child. For a couple without children, 5790 euros. For a family with one child, the wealth threshold is close to 7,000 euros net after tax: 6,948 euros monthly.

Ask your questions by emailing avecvous@bfmbusiness.fr. Every day, Sandra Gandoin and Sofiane Akloff answer you on BFM Business from 12 pm to 1 pm.