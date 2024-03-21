2024 Tax: Bracket amount, criteria for fuel expenses, donations… What’s changing in income tax returns this year

necessary

The annual tax campaign for online declarations will begin in mid-April. About 40 million tax households are affected. Here are the key changes for this year.

The start of the 2024 tax return campaign is fast approaching. Although the official date has not yet been announced, we already know that from mid-April, around 40 million tax households will have to declare their income for the year 2023 to 2024. Its share of new products every year. Here are the key points to remember. And as a reminder, the Tax Administration provides an online simulator to estimate your tax amount.

A scale indexed to inflation

To account for inflation, the ratio of imports to income was, this year, revised upwards by about 4.8%. A considered increase in default withholding tax rate scale.

Also Read:

Income Tax 2024: Are you a winner or a loser? Check with the new scale

From now on, in France, to be taxable, you have to declare a net income of at least €17,133, compared to €16,372 last year.

In fact, here is the scale retained for 2024:

Up to €11,294: 0%

€11,295 to €28,797: 11%

28,798 Euros to 82,341 Euros: 30%

82,342 euros to 177,106 euros: 41%

Above €177,106: 45%

Discounts for the poorest families, special reductions for the disabled and people over 65 years of age

Still on the same principle of inflation indexation, the concession given to the lowest income households has also been increased to 4.8%. This particularly concerns: single people with total tax of less than €1,929, but also couples with the threshold set at €3,191. And before these reductions or other tax credits. No action is required, the operation is carried out automatically by tax services.

Elderly people (over 65) and disabled people also benefit from a “discount”, which is still 4.8%. In detail, the reduction will be €2,746 to €17,200 of income; and €1,373 between €17,201 and €27,670. The reduction is doubled if the spouse or PACS partner is also in either situation.

Tax deduction system for donations to associations extended

Donations to organizations that help people in need entitle you to a tax deduction of around 75%. and within a limit of €1,000 in payments. Above this threshold, the percentage increases to 66% of the given amount. And overall, tax reduction cannot exceed 20% of taxable income.

This year, in addition to the above organizations, donations to political, trade union and women’s rights organizations have been included in the system with a 66% tax deduction allowed.

A new scale for fuel costs

If you decide to opt for deduction of actual expenses in tax return, as part of your business travel, the new scale of fuel expenses has been updated.

2024 fuel scale.

service-public.fr



Compared to last year, it breaks down as follows: