This is what happens when you don’t sleep

A study conducted by researchers at the Institute of Medical Psychology at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich helps to better understand the role of sleep in improving memory.

While previous studies focused primarily on simple memory associations, this new research Explores complex aspects Our brain’s ability to remember multiple events.

The explanation is found in“Sleep Spindles”

The principal researcher of the study, Dr. Nicholas Lutz highlighted the importance of neural connections having connections to real events. According to him, these phenomena include various elements viz Places, people and things. Each will form alliances of different strengths. This process, called pattern completion, plays a central role in memorizing multiple aspects.

For the study, one group slept normally in the laboratory, while the other was awake. The researchers then assessed the quality of the participants’ memories in detail. The results were surprising: Those who slept well showed a stronger ability to remember multiple aspects of an event with a single cue.This result highlights the important role of sleep in completing partial information and processing complex events in the brain.

To understand the physiological aspect, the researchers monitored the participants’ brain activity during sleep. They found that memory was linked to improvement “Sleep Spindles”. These are bursts of activity in the brain during sleep that help consolidate memories.

Good memory and good predictions

Professor Luciana Besedowski, lead researcher of the study, highlighted that sleep spindles play a fundamental role in the assembly of complex organelles, which are essential for Complete recollections of entire events.

“This finding suggests that sleep spindles play an important role in the consolidation of complex associations, which complete memories of entire events. » Professor Basedovsky

Lutz and Basedowski emphasized that the effects of sleep on memory represent a fundamental adaptation of the human brain. Sleep improves a person’s ability to form a clear picture of his surroundings. This then allows the brain to better understand future events.

These findings provide not only new evolutionary benefits of sleep, but also insights into how our brain stores and retrieves information about complex events.