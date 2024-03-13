Camila Cabello gives middle finger salute in slinky gray dress as she shares sizzling BTS snaps from Oscar party: ‘I need a drink’





Camila Cabello shared playful behind-the-scenes photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a new Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Shameless singer, 27, posted a carousel of photos in the slinky gray Luar gown she wore to the star-studded event, including one of her flipping the bird for the camera.

Shawn Mendes’ Ax caused a storm in the dress, which featured a deep slit that reached down to her hips and another sultry cut-out on the side.

The Cuban beauty – who recently enjoyed a reunion with her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzin – wore her newly dyed platinum blonde braids cascading down her shoulders in light waves.

‘I need a drink, I need a drink, and I need a drink,’ she captioned the post.

She completed her look with strappy heels and a pair of dangling earrings.

She matched her dress with her pale gray eyeshadow.

The pictures appeared to have been taken in his hotel room.

The beauty also added in a number of fun Polaroid photos, where she looked like she was having a blast as she posed on a balcony with a pulled face.

Camilla was all smiles as she reunited with former co-star Nicholas after the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Havana hitmaker beamed with the 29-year-old English actor as they waited for their vehicle to arrive.

She was still wrapped in a custom grayish beige gown.

Nicholas was dapper in a plain black suit with a white shirt and skinny tie.

Camilla beamed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday

There she enjoyed a reunion with her Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzin, 29.

At one point, he took off his blazer and gave it to Camila, who wrapped it around herself to stay warm during the chilly Beverly Hills weather.

Fans were delighted to see the pair back together, with a post on X saying, ‘This can’t be…’

Nicholas Gay is best known for appearing in the romance film, Red, White and Royal Blue.

Amazon’s Cinderella reboot, produced by James Corden, drew attention for being more progressive than previous versions.