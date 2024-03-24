Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage A portrait photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

People – Separation after twelve years of marriage. American-Israeli actress Natalie Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied have divorced, we learned this Friday, March 8. The divorce proceedings were finalized last month, a source from the actress’ entourage confirmed to AFP. The couple was married since 2012.

The separation follows rumors of Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity published in the tabloid press last spring. Since then, Natalie Portman has been spotted without her wedding ring, fueling speculation, especially since the actress has appeared alone at several official events in recent months. In February, Natalie Portman expressed in the pages of Vanity Fair all the turmoil surrounding her personal life. “terrible”.

“Her biggest priority is ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” A source close to the couple told the magazine people. The couple has two children, Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7. “Natalie hoped her marriage would last forever”Before adding, the actress also tells a friend in the magazine: “But she is at peace with their current situation and is now focusing on their new family life.”

Natalie Portman, 42, starred in “ black swan” (2010), for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She also played the wife of former President John F. Kennedy in “ Jackie » (2016). Benjamin Millepied is a dancer and choreographer. He was choreographer of the Paris Opera between 2014 and 2016 and directed the choreography. Dune – Part 2.

