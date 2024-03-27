Megan Fox opens up about cosmetic surgery

Megan Fox and Alexandra Cooper in the studio Call her daddy.Instagram Megan Fox

people

The American actress was a guest on the podcast Call her daddy. She listed her cosmetic surgery operations as, well… to an extent.

03/21/2024, 2:55 pm 03/22/2024, 10:09

More “entertainment”

When an American star announces that she’ll tell you all the surgeries she’s had, she usually means she won’t tell you all the surgeries she’s had. Megan Fox is one of those celebrities who pretends to be “transparent,” but ultimately, really isn’t. Guest on the podcast Call her daddyThe actress herself brought the subject to the table, saying: “I’m going to tell you everything I’ve done” in front of host Alexandra Cooper, a blanket at her feet, as if she were participating. Love is blind.

By the way

Megan Fox begins a list of operations that she has never had, but of which she is accused: “I have never had a facelift, no lower facelift, no browlift, even though I have been tempted a lot,” she told her. said pulling. eyes back. “I’ve never had buccal fat removal, I’ve never had fat removed anywhere, because I don’t have enough already, so I’ve never had liposuction. I also have no implants in my buttock.”

Then, Machine Gun Kelly’s actress and girlfriend moved on to her surgeries: “I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22.” She explains that she did it after breastfeeding her three children “because I don’t know where they went, but they went” (her breasts, not her babies). But she recently had it done again because she wasn’t satisfied with the first operation:

“I told the doctor, ‘I want the biggest breasts.’ And that’s what he did. And they’re not that big, they’re just a 92D which isn’t huge, but they look big on my body because I’m short.”

Like all surgery-related “transparent” celebrities, Megan Fox hates playing pool.

“I told my doctor: I don’t care what’s in fashion. I want 90s stripper tits”

Megan Fox also explains that she got her nose done when she was 23. But she is accused of having six or seven rhinoplasties, which she says are impossible “or the nose will fall off.” And suddenly she looks off camera at her team and says, “They didn’t contour my nose.” OMG her beauty team forgot to paint her nose! “You have no idea how much this means to me. I like making my nose like Voldemort’s.”

After coming to her senses (it’s really not easy being Megan Fox) Brian’s ex Austin Green, aka David Beverly Hills 90210Confirmed to have injections of Botox And no Fillers Without necessarily paying attention to the topic (what a surprise!). However, Botox and fillers have become the Swiss Army Knife of facial contouring in recent years and everyone loves them. With injections we can change the shape of the chin, nose, cheeks. Not to mention the many cosmetic procedures such as lymphatic drainage, laser, cryolipolysis or even chemical peels. Techniques for stars that rely on cosmetic surgery are excluded because they do not require general anesthesia.

Megan Fox added that she had a final operation, but declined to talk about it: “It wasn’t a well-known operation at the time. People have never heard of it. When we told you it was completely “transparent”.

To know all about Buccal Fat Removal

“Sometimes I like to interact with trolls on Instagram”

However, the 37-year-old star has a definite sense of humor. She says that sometimes, she will read comments from trolls who accuse her of promoting unrealistic beauty standards and promoting an unhealthy lifestyle. “I go to see who these people are and I see on their profiles that they describe themselves as female life coaches, that they believe in crystals, that they call themselves feminists and they come to comment on my post, I get to be crucified because I had cosmetic surgery.” touch

If you want to see the whole passage

17 Instagrammers Who Abused Photoshop

1/19 17 Instagrammers Who Abused Photoshop Source: reddit

We got the craziest parade of the year