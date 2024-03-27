Call of Duty, Red Dead Redemption… Top 3 Saddest Deaths in Video Games

Whether through their gameplay or their story, video games transport players to other worlds. However, this attachment to reality is not without risk from an emotional point of view. Seriously giving you a little reminder with the top 3 saddest deaths in video games.

Video games are an inexhaustible source of adventure and fun Makes us go through all the emotions. Among them, we find the death of a character with whom we have grown throughout the story and whom we have learned to love. So, prepare your tissues because Seriously presenting you with the top 3 deaths in video games.

Simon “Ghost” Riley in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

©Infinity Ward ©Activision

Despite the saga of Call of Duty Known more for its multiplayer features than its single-player mode, The story of these games can be surprising at times. in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2In particular, players meet legendary soldier Simon Riley aka Ghost.

During several missions, A ghost will be your partner, your protector, your friend, in short, your brother. With him, you will brave all the dangers and that is why his death is more shocking. After escaping death for the eleventh time, Help is finally there to send you back but that was regardless of General Shepherd’s treachery Which leaves you mortally wounded, giving you just enough time to watch your best friend get shot too…

Joel In The Last of Us Part II

© Sony Interactive Entertainment



So cute that it was adapted into a series, a video game scenario The Last of Us PlayStation exclusive is always able to surprise the players. After traversing the darkest lands and resisting the zombie apocalypse during the first opus, No one expected to be plunged straight back into the cold world of The Last of Us By such a tragic event.

Far from being a hero, Joel made many enemies During his life. He also killed many people. However, they also had families and friends who loved them and so did we A circle of revenge begins. After an argument with Ellie, Joel is found by a group of ex-soldiers who want revenge on their comrade while he is alone and alone. In search of it, The young girl would arrive just in time to see the man she believed to be her father, killed in front of her eyes.

In Arthur Morgan Red Dead Redemption II

©Rockstar Games

To be very real, thisHistory of Red Dead Redemption II is too slow. To enjoy the game, you have to take time to look at the settings, the characters around us, the nature… In summary, it’s All the modernization of the American Wild West that we have been led to discover.

So players will spend hours and hours with the protagonist of the game: Arthur Morgan. Besides the events of the story, You will also discover his past, the evolution of his way of thinking and the doubts he harbors As the lawless world he knew disappears. Suffering from tuberculosis due to his life as a gangster, Arthur will change his view of the world knowing that his days are numbered, until that fateful moment. He leaves behind regrets and tears from those around him as well as the players who shared his last moments.