GTA 6 has improved significantly in one aspect of GTA 5

GTA 6 looks to take the series to a major milestone. And this will involve a significant improvement in one aspect of GTA 5.

Every day that passes brings us a little closer to the release of GTA 6. Well, we still have to be very patient, especially since the game will only be available on the PS5 and Xbox series at launch. One thing’s for sure about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: it’s going to be grand. But what is in this game for us? What will be significant improvements compared to GTA 5, the success of which is no longer in doubt? Well, thanks to Tom Henderson, we already have some answers.

Is GTA 6 AI significantly improved compared to GTA 5?

As a reminder, Tom Henderson is a renowned insider of the video game industry. Often knowledgeable about licensing Call of Duty And GTA Notably, he shared a lot of information regarding GTA 6 during a stream on the Crash Games channel. According to him, Rockstar is looking to incorporate RP elements directly into the game and significantly improve GTA 6’s AI compared to GTA 5..

AI will become more sophisticated. That is a fact. AI will be better in this game. More interactive.“

So interactions with NPCs promise to be more realistic and immersive – as we can observe Red Dead Redemption 2. And certainly, if there is one thing that risks being significantly modified, It is mostly a police system. As a central element of the GTA universe, where players traditionally play figures of the criminal underworld, clashes with the police represent an essential part of the gaming experience.

A completely restructured police system

According to a revelation shared by the Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, law enforcement in and around Vice City promises a more realistic and structured approach compared to their counterparts in Los Santos:

Vehicle identification : Police can recognize your vehicle even after it changes color, which calls into question the utility of institutions like Pay ‘n’ Spray to avoid prosecution.

: Police can recognize your vehicle even after it changes color, which calls into question the utility of institutions like Pay ‘n’ Spray to avoid prosecution. Crime scene response : Instead of an almost instantaneous appearance near the player, it will take real time for law enforcement to arrive at the scene of the crime.

: Instead of an almost instantaneous appearance near the player, it will take real time for law enforcement to arrive at the scene of the crime. Search strategy : Instead of a direct chase, the police will resort to the tactic of cordoning off the area, thus complicating your escape attempts.

: Instead of a direct chase, the police will resort to the tactic of cordoning off the area, thus complicating your escape attempts. Coping with confrontation : Officers will now allow time for surrender before choosing to use force, reminiscent of police behavior in GTA 4.

Tom Henderson also states that “ Online gaming is the area they are going to focus on.” There is still little information to satisfy the eager players to know what awaits them in GTA 6.

