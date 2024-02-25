This cult music will be on the playlist of Rockstar’s next hit

The first track from the playlist GTA 6 There must have been a leak. It seems that curious people have noticed that the cult sound of the 70s/80s and faithful to the spirit of license will soon appear on one of Rockstar’s video game radio stations.

GTA VI content is regularly leaked

There is not a day, or almost, without GTA 6 Don’t talk about it. Video games and upcoming global hits are scrutinized side-by-side by fans, Internal and others Liqueurs With the latter eager to lift the veil around the content of the Rockstar title, the studio is being very discreet, if not us. The trailer was released on December 5, 2023.

is by revelation of Liqueurs That we have learned, for example, that the game will take place in Vice City 2.0 or that the player will embody two characters, Jason and Lucia (a first for a woman with a license), a couple inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. A few days ago, another leak declared the chief More content, gameplay or even new story elements from the title.

A cult title from the 80s leaked

But the franchise wouldn’t have the same aura without its legendary soundtracks. No Vice City has San Andres passing through GTA V, License is also famous for the quality of its titles, viz It was a good day Ice cube, or The main theme By Michael Hunter GTA Andreas. Music is an integral part of GTA games, so some players try Get information on future playlists of Rockstar’s upcoming games.

And on Spotify, many noticed that Anita Ward’s title, ring my bellIts official background has seen a change for its logo GTA VI. That was enough to make the connection and germinate the idea gamers That music will be available for listening.

Some suggest it will succeed Love is a long road by Tom Petty and will be used for the upcoming trailer, which may drop later this year. Very active in the 80s, Anita Ward is a soul, disco and R&B artist known primarily for ring my bell And his groove incidental.

It’s a title that fits perfectly with the DNA of the license, and what’s more, Designed specifically for the environment Vice City, its climate and its long sandy beaches lined with palm trees. Obviously, this information needs to be taken lightly, as nothing has been confirmed by the giant rockstar.