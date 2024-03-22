Culture News 36 years later, the sequel to Beetlejuice is released in theaters: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday on Netflix) joins the cult saga in 2024.

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! We had to wait almost four decades to see the troublemaker, played by Michael Keaton, make a big comeback to the cinema. Beetlejuice 2 was released in 2024 with part of the original cast joined by rising Hollywood star Jenna Ortega. A few months ahead of its release, the director has (finally) released a trailer that will bring smiles to fans of the first film released in 1988.

The return of beetlejuice

One of the least loved and yet iconic characters of the late 80s makes a (not really surprising) appearance in the cinema for the upcoming school year. Tim Burton once again voices the hilarious and terrifying Beetlejuice, always played by Michael Keaton. After playing Batman aka Bruce Wayne in “The Flash” by the American actor Andreas Muschietti has a tendency to reprise roles rooted in his past glory.

The famous baroque director also remembers Kathryn O’Hara and Winona Ryder whose careers are enjoying a second wind with the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The original cast is rounded out by confirmed stars (Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe) and Hollywood’s new hope: Jenna Ortega (Scream, Scream VI, Wednesday). The rest of the creative team includes cinematographer Harris Zambarloukos (Murder on the Orient Express) as well as writers Gough and Miller and Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie). Returning to Winter River many years after the tragedy that struck the Dietz family, the monster still has a trick up its sleeve.

After a terrible tragedy, the Dietz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia finds her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. As chaos spreads across both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous monster returns to wreak havoc… – Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in cinemas in France on September 11, 2024.

The first trailer for “Rediscovering the Magic of the Past”.

On March 21, 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to reward Tim Burton and/or Beetlejuice fans with the first short trailer for the sequel. The 1988 film has become a cult classic for thousands (even millions) of viewers around the world, and its re-release in theaters 36 years later can make people fear the worst. The first images presented are enough to convince even the most skeptical while opening up a realm of possibilities. Modern visuals retain this ambiguous aspect unique to the saga. Additionally, an orchestral cover of the song “Banana Boat” brings back old memories and ensures that Beetlejuice is not Beetlejuice.