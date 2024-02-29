Here’s how to spot a tampered car

A recent study revealed that 3.27% of odometers on used cars in France have been tampered with. A curse that affects thousands of buyers. An investigation by start-up “Carvertical” made public on February 19, 2024 shows the extent of this fraud.

This is a thriving illegal market where financial losses for buyers exceed 807 million euros, This dispatch. This startup, dedicated to analyzing vehicle history, has shown that buyers pay 20% more for cars whose odometers have been tampered with to show less than 60,000 km. According to information from the magazine ArgusBetween 280,000 and 625,000 vehicles could be affected by the fraud, out of a total of more than 5.5 million used vehicles sold annually in France.

View the vehicle’s administrative history

Despite mileage rejuvenation, which is difficult to detect with the naked eye, clues such as worn pedals or non-compliant gear levers can help buyers spot this scam. Since 2019, the Histovac site of the Ministry of Interior has offered the possibility to consult the administrative history of the vehicle, to provide traceability on its first entry into circulation, change of ownership or declared accidents.

Fraudsters, increasingly intelligent and technologically well-equipped, specialize in this form of fraud which fosters a lucrative underground market. Mainly in Eastern Europe, where automobiles are heavily imported, these crooks equip themselves with touchscreen tablets available for 150 euros to carry out their fraudulent activities. By connecting to a vehicle diagnostic socket, these devices can falsify mileage in less than five minutes. Mileage manipulation services can cost between $1,500 and $3,000 for interested customers.

Risks faced by fraudsters

Additionally, premature failure or lack of justification for repairs may attract the attention of aggrieved buyers, who may take legal action against sellers. In recent years, gendarmerie units in eastern France have dismantled meter fraud networks. Some unscrupulous mechanics have been caught red-handed reselling vehicles imported from Germany after reducing their mileage to fetch higher prices. The offense is punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 euros.