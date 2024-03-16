He finds his products copied on Temu, a new online sales company in China, and has to close his business.

necessary

A small French company, Carabelle Studio, has had its products copied by Chinese e-commerce giant, Temu. After 11 years of existence, Boss reluctantly had to lay off all his employees and close shop.

It’s a sad story like many others with the arrival of this new e-commerce giant from China. The Temu site was the subject of a report by Envoy Special on France 2 this Thursday, March 14. And the program featured the brutal tragedy experienced by Alexis Toupet and his teams, who ran a small business near Montpellier.

Boss had to close the doors, 11 years after creating his creative stamp business at Maze in Herault. A company called “Karabel Studio” could not resist the competition from Chinese online shopping site, Temu, which is tearing up the market with unbeatable prices.

team ofCorrespondent Meet the former boss, who described his business as prosperous before Temu’s arrival. “Karabel Studio” exports thousands of products to 47 countries. But success stopped last spring …

The Chinese site began offering products similar to its own, sometimes with a disturbing resemblance, but at unbeatable prices. Copies of the stamps made by the French company were offered for 1.5 or 2 euros, which is eight times cheaper than what “Carabel Studio” offers.

“Now is the end”

Temu’s strike force had an unfailing effect: Alexis Taupet was able to observe that in a few hours, a tampon sold on a Chinese site for barely 2 euros could sell 150. “It’s huge” for this type of product, comments the former business manager. Fatally, he had to lay off seven of his permanent employees and close down “Carabel Studios”.

“A Beautiful Story’s End”, Alexis Toupet, with a look of exhaustion, made comments that suggested his company would not be the only victim of the Chinese e-commerce giant. According to France 2, the platform currently offers around 80,000 products at discounted prices.