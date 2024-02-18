Bruno Le Maire announces 10 billion euros in extra savings, Ukrainian army withdraws from Avdiyvka… Five things to remember over the weekend

Have you taken a break from the news in the past two days? We summarize key information for Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18.

Bruno Le Maire announced 10 billion euros in additional savings in 2024

Bruno Le Maire, in Paris, February 15, 2024. Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Economy and Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, on Sunday announced a downward revision of France’s growth forecast for 2024 from 1.4 to 1%. This indicates that a “Immediate effort for 10 billion euros in savings” This year, he added, invited to the 8 pm television news on TF1. Paris, however, maintains its objective of reducing the public deficit to 4.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

This new growth forecast “Considering the New Geopolitical Context”The Minister of Economy explained, at the same time Ukraine, the Middle East, “Very Significant Economic Slowdown in China” And “Recession in Germany in 2023”. Bruno Le Maire assured that the executive would release these 10 billion euros in savings on state spending. “like seven years” Not to raise taxes.

The prospects for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas are dimming and a Khan Younes Hospital concerned

On February 15, 2024, following an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younes, south of the Gaza Strip. Khatib / AFP said

The prospect of a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip dimmed on Sunday. The United States has, once again, threatened to block a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council, and Qatari negotiators have expressed their dismay at the prospect of a ceasefire. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Saturday that the talks had not taken place. “Not very promising in recent days”.

In the Gaza Strip, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younes is the second largest hospital in the region. “Totally out of order”Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told Reuters on Sunday. “Only four medical staff left to take care of patients”He clarified.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern city of Avdivka, claimed by Moscow.

Ukrainian soldiers build defensive walls near the town of Avdivka, in eastern Ukraine, on February 17, 2024. ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP

At the request of the new commander-in-chief of the Kiev army, Ukrainian armed forces withdrew from the city of Avdivka overnight from Friday to Saturday, announced Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who commands the area where the city is located. A number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured by the Russians during their withdrawal from the town of Evdivka, he also reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the withdrawal was a “Right Decision” for “Save as many lives as possible”, While Ukrainian troops struggled to resist the onslaught of Russian troops. On Saturday evening, Russia claimed that “total control” It is Russia’s biggest symbolic victory since Kiev’s failed counter-offensive from the city last summer.

People close to Alexei Navalny accuse Russian authorities of trying to kill a rival and “cover their tracks”.

Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalny and his lawyer on February 17, 2024 in Salekhard, Russia. Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Relatives of Alexei Navalny, whose death was announced by Russian prison authorities on Friday, have since accused Russian authorities of murdering him, while his family has been unable to access his remains. The Russian rival’s team requested the handover of his body “immediately” To Mr. Navalny’s mother, who was formally informed of her son’s death. However, his relatives did not find his body at the mortuary in the Arctic city of Salekhard, where the prison where the rival was detained is located and where the authorities sent him back. “It is clear that the killers want to cover their tracks. That’s why they don’t hand over Alexei’s body and don’t hide it from his mother either.”Mr. Navalny’s team wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, despite the authorities warning against any unauthorized demonstrations, rallies were held in memory of Alexei Navalny in Moscow the day after his death on Saturday. According to the special NGO OVD-Info, in two days, the police made 401 arrests during these events.

The French biathlon team won its first world title in the women’s relay

The French women’s biathlon team of Justine Bresas-Bouchet, Sophie Chauveau, Lou Jeanmonot and Julia Simon in the Czech Republic on February 17, 2024. DAVID W CERNY / ROUTERS

At the world championships in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic, the Frenchman won his third and fourth medals in four mass events on Saturday. Despite some scares after mistakes in the shooting range, the French, big favorites in the women’s relay, held their positions with authority. Lou Jeanmonot, Sophie Chauveau, Justine Bresaz-Buchette and Julia Simon – who started in that order – finished 38 seconds ahead of the Swede. Germans Complete the podium.

This success has a very special taste since the four blues entered the history of French biathlon: they provide the French women’s team with its first title of world champion in the specialty. Before him, only Corinne Neogret, Véronique Claudel and Anne Brandt-Bouthia had won the race at a major international meeting. It was more than thirty years ago during the Albertville Olympic Games in 1992.

And also:

European elections. Former director of Frontex, Fabrice Legary, joined the National Rally list

Education. Nicole Belloubet spoke again on middle school level groups, without clearly confirming the implementation of the measures announced by Gabriel et al for the next school year.

Senegal. The opposition authorized the demonstration for the first time since the postponement of the presidential election

invisible Cardiologist Alain Cribier, best known for inventing revolutionary aortic valve replacement technique, has died

Soccer. In Ligue 1, PSG won in Nantes, author of Mbappé penalty