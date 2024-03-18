Indian Wells: Alcaraz ‘not happy to come to court now’

Thomas Sinieki, Media365: Published on Monday March 18, 2024 at 10:36 am

Carlos Alcaraz’s first Masters 1000 success in almost a year (April 2023 in Madrid) is the result of a long and inevitable process for the Spanish talent, who experienced his first major doubts.

Carlos Alcaraz was disappointed at the Australian Open, losing to Alexander Zverev in four sets in the quarterfinals, notably getting two slaps (6–1, 6–3, 6–7, 6–4) in the first two sets. He then said he was sad about his level, in the heart of a critical period in which the young 20-year-old was engaged after his Indian Wells win over world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (7-6, 6-1): “If you If you believe in yourself, are well rounded and work hard, you can overcome all your problems. I’ve had a really tough few months, I’ve had a hard time finding myself these past two months. I wasn’t happy anymore. Coming to court, people around me told me that I was smiling less than usual.”

“I Found Myself”

Carlos Alcaraz, already a winner last year in California, says he overcame both mental and physical problems eight months ago to win this first trophy since Wimbledon 2023 – the longest without a title since his first win in July 2021. duration. “I don’t care if I win the tournament or not, what matters to me is how I feel, if I enjoy playing tennis. I discovered myself during this tournament, that’s why I’m happy to win this trophy.”

Everyone benefits from it, finding at the same time Carlos Alcaraz who is sometimes superhuman on certain points: “I’m looking for him, he gives me extra motivation. That’s why I try to find incredible shots, it’s for tennis But it’s good. I try to bring in people who don’t normally watch. I always say I play better with a smile on my face, and those kind of points, it doesn’t matter if I win or lose them. No, it makes me smile. It helps me improve and develop my best tennis.” He doesn’t know if it’s more anticipation or speed: “Probably a combination of both.”