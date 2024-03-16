Broccoli is amazing, science explains why

Another cause of ethics in the world, molecules naturally present in broccoli can have a very concrete effect in medicine to combat the risks and effects of stroke.

Canteen food may make you angry with some green vegetables, but it’s time to make peace with them, especially broccoli. Not only is it delicious when well cooked, but it is not an insignificant food for the future of medicine. This is shown by a study by the Heart Research Institute published in early 2024 and conducted over three years.

” Broccoli composition is not only effective in improving the effect of anti-coagulation drugs after stroke, but can be used as a preventive agent for patients at high risk of stroke. », explains Doctor Xueyu Liu in a post dedicated to this study.

Clearly, certain chemicals present in broccoli have the ability to help prevent and treat the type of blood clots that can cause strokes. Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide; In addition to their serious effects on the health of those who survive them. By isolating these key molecules from broccoli, it will be possible to harvest them for therapeutic purposes to combat the effects of stroke.

Prevention and treatment of stroke

In the event of a stroke, patients can be treated with injections of tissue plasminogen activator—tPA—which destroys blood clots and slows the progression of brain damage. But, as Xuyu Liu points out, this therapy only works in 20% of cases. ” What we found in preclinical trialsIt explains, This is because the success rate of TPA increases to 60% when the drug is administered with a compound derived from broccoli. » Before also noting the absence of side effects such as bleeding – which usually ” Common side effects associated with blood thinners examined in stroke treatment “

Time to restore broccoli to its former glory. // Source: Canva

But this is not the only virtue of these molecules present in green vegetables: they seem able, according to studies, to slow the onset of strokes. ” The broccoli compound is not only effective in improving the effect of anti-clotting drugs after stroke, but it can be used as a preventive agent for patients at high risk of stroke. », argues Dr. Liu.

“Impacting People’s Daily Lives”

If the research was led by Xu Liu, we are indebted to the 25-year-old doctoral student for his discovery: Ivy Guan. ” I was first attracted to this project because I am very interested in using natural products in medicine. Most of the research I do is confined to the lab, but this project can impact people’s daily lives and help them stay healthy. “, she explained in a Heart Research Institute UK post.

The next step is to set up clinical trials for these molecules naturally present in broccoli. And that’s not all: Xuyu Liu suggests that his research has made it possible to find another chemical compound in other vegetables, which may be useful for thromboembolic diseases. So this is just the beginning.

