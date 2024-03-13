Having a posterior uterus, what difference does it make?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

“I went for a smear test, and the midwife told me I had a posterior uterus. I literally went upside down and now I’m just learning it. At X (formerly Twitter)Concerns of being a young woman “Backward Uterus” And wonders why she didn’t know sooner. Among the numerous comments, some are cautious, others reassuring, but above all decrying too many incomplete information and medical terms thrown around without any explanation.

“The question of anterior uterus comes up a lot in consultation”Dr. Laura Berlingo, an obstetrician-gynecologist, testifies to the author One’s sexuality – free from norms. She reports: “Because it is a common anatomical variation that affects up to a fifth of people with a uterus and is not pathological in any way, doctors tend to brush the subject under the rug. However, patients, in the process of self-exploration of their bodies, have the right to know and understand the peculiarities of their anatomy.” This article will be used for this exact!

Let’s go back to the basics. The uterus is a muscular organ located above the vagina, between the bladder and the rectum. This type of pocket, shaped like a funnel or an inverted pear and measuring about 7 centimeters long and 5 centimeters at its widest dimension, can take up different positions depending on the person. “We are all anatomically different and the shape and orientation of the uterus varies greatly.»Laura Berlingo explains.

In about 75 to 80% of cases, the uterus is tilted forward towards the bladder – then we say it is “inverted”. But, for the rest, it tends more towards the back, towards the colon and rectum: in this case it is “bent back”.

The uterus can take different positions: 1. Anteversion with slight anteflexion. 2. Contrasted with marked anteflexion. 3. Antiversion with antiflexion. 4. Intermediate position 5. Retroversion with retroflexion. | Scientia58 and Plim79 via Wikimedia Commons

So when a midwife or gynecologist talks about the recovery of the uterus or this word is written in the ultrasound report, you should not worry. This is not a diagnosis of a pathological change of the body, but refers to an anatomical variation, often congenital, such as blue or brown eyes, or wearing shoes of size 37 or 40.

Back pain instead of stomach pain during periods

The fact is that this anterior uterus, which is the subject of many preconceived ideas, can sometimes (but not in all cases) induce certain changes and certain emotions. First during menstruation: “Pains and spasms can be felt further back in the back or even in the anus”Laura Berlingo explains, echoing one person “I also have a posterior uterus, actually for me when I get my period it “only” hurts my back instead of my stomach.”

Gynecologists emphasize that uterine retraction itself is not responsible for excess pain. If you experience it, you should consult to look for pathologies such as fibroids, pelvic congestion syndrome or endometriosis. Endometriosis whose lesions are located in the posterior layer, which means that people who combine the posterior uterus and endometriosis are particularly affected.

“Then it’s endometriosis that must be treated”Underlines Laura Berlingo, cautioning against a possible tendency to think that changes in uterine position alone can explain greater pain and not to push research forward. “We must find the causes of the pain and not attribute it to the back of the uterus”she insists.

To continue on the topic of periods, we can sometimes read that having a posterior uterus can hinder the insertion or wearing of tampons. This is not the case: “Tampons inserted into the vagina”Laura remembers Berlingo, and the position of the uterus does not lead to any changes at this level.

Let’s move on to fertility issues. “So far there is no evidence that a retroverted uterus affects the chances of conceiving”., says the gynecologist. Here again, in case of difficulties, you need to look elsewhere for explanations. “Retraction of the uterus also does not cause any problems during pregnancy and childbirth”, adds Laura Berlingo. At the end of pregnancy, the uterus erects on its own and tilts forward.

In addition, it is not proven today that changes in the position of the uterus are responsible for frequent urinary infections or urinary leakage – which often correspond to relaxation of the perineum.

Adapt the sexual position to your anatomy

We must obviously, finally, address the question of sexuality. Here, the retraction of the uterus may explain the specific pain during penetrative intercourse. “People report that positions, especially doggy style, can be painful”Laura Berlingo points out, while emphasizing the fact that sexual intercourse should never be painful and that it is a question of adapting one’s anatomy and one’s feelings – as well as that of one’s partner – to the position of one’s partner.

“You should never push yourself”She insists, even though we know that heterosexual cisgender women are sometimes pressured by their partners (and that it is against this mandate to adopt certain positions, or even penetration, that she must fight).

Here again, if you are in the right position, all the positions are painful using lubricants etc., it is better to consult to understand the cause of this dyspareunia and find a solution under proper load. So it is useful to know if you have a posterior uterus. The fact is that we must not fatally attribute all evil to him.