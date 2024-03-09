Should we advance one hour or delay one hour on that day? – Tuxboard

This year, as in the past, you won’t be able to escape the daylight saving time transition. Here is the official date to prepare.

Like every year this time too We will switch to daylight saving time. But what day should we prepare for it? Here’s the answer so you don’t make a mistake when updating your watches!

Daylight Saving Time: When to Update?

Spring is just around the corner. In a few days, we will officially leave the winter season for sunny days. You must have noticed it like everyone else, nights are much later now than a few months ago.

At 7 pm, it is no longer necessary to turn on the lights. Undoubtedly, summer time is coming and the summer season and its long days are back in action!

The beautiful season will finally allow you to leave the down jackets and other bulky sweaters in the closet. It also brings joy to budding gardeners who will once again be able to take care of their green spaces.

But this long-awaited time of year is also a dreaded necessity: Times change! Yes, again this year, no one will escape it. The switch to daylight saving time will be imposed on everyone.

However, at one point there was talk of stopping this ritual, which has been going on since the 1970s. But contrary to all expectations, the twice-a-year time change isn’t going to stop.

This year, transition to summer time It will take place on the night of March 30 to 31, 2024. By convention, you have to move your clock forward one hour from 2:00 am on March 31.

While it will be necessary to manually update your watches, connected devices will take care of the changes on their own. In fact, smartphones or even computers are able to independently switch to summer or winter time.

A change that causes health problems?

If for our devices, this shift is of no consequence, this is not the case for humans. Because it has to switch to summer time Make us lose an hour of sleep. At 2:00 it will now be 3:00.

This is the price you pay to enjoy beautiful, long summer days. But unfortunately this has a negative impact on health. Time changes can indeed have more or less serious consequences.

Such as promoting the risk of diabetes, obesity or heart attack. Not to mention that it causes fatigue in many subjects, especially children, suddenly subjected to new rhythms.

Switch from winter time to summer time Disrupts our circadian rhythm (internal clock).. Suddenly missing an hour of sleep forces the body to readjust.

Luckily there are some tips to allow the body to better prepare for this time change. To make this transition easier, it is therefore recommended to prepare a few days before the big day.

Therefore, it is advisable To advance your alarm a few times At one o’clock a week before the big day. Sleep experts also recommend avoiding distractions before bed, such as checking your phone or computer. Finally, you can also delay bedtime.

A few days before the end of this month, slip into your sheets early in the evening. To get a few more minutes of sleep so you can wake up in the morning with less difficulty.