“We refuse to enter the logic of escalation”, angers Emmanuel Macron after his comments on the deployment of troops

March 4 essentials at the end of the day

Leaks in German military: German ambassador summoned to Moscow

Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Kremlin condemned “Direct involvement” Following the broadcast on Russian social networks of a conversation between German officials regarding the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, the West in Ukraine. For her part, the German foreign minister, Annalena Berbock, urged her country’s coalition “Consider” Possibility of delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Russia: Supreme Court rejects Boris Nadezhdin’s complaint against annulment of his candidacy for the presidential election

The candidacy of Vladimir Putin’s only rival, Boris Nadezhdin, and the push in Ukraine to present himself in the presidential election, was invalidated by the Election Commission on February 8, according to which the number of inadmissible signatures exceeded the threshold 5% limit. .

Ukraine urges West to transfer frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmyhal has asked Western powers to transfer 300 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to Kiev to avoid elections in allies backing Moscow’s aggression.

Poland calls for European sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his intention to ask the Polish parliament to adopt a resolution on Monday. “European Commission Calls for Broader Sanctions” About Russian and Belarusian agricultural and food products that are not subject to European sanctions.

Weapons deliveries not affected by Polish border blockade, Kiev says

The blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers against what they see as unfair competition from their eastern neighbors will have no consequences on arms deliveries from the mobilization, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmyhal assured on Monday.

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union: Brussels to present the negotiating framework in mid-March

The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it will present to member states a framework for negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU during March. This deadline was subject to uncertainty, as the Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, once mentioned. “Beginning of Summer”Three days later, on February 24, before announcing during a press conference in Kyiv, that this would indeed happen “in the middle of March”.

Ukraine says it has not received 16 billion euros in aid it was supposed to collect in 2022

More than 16 billion euros in aid to Ukraine collected by Poland and the European Commission during two donor conferences planned in Warsaw in 2022 have not been paid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Chmyhal lamented on Monday.

Kyiv asserts it is building an “effective” defense amid criticism

Criticism of the weakness of the Ukrainian defense lines, or rather their absence, appeared four months later, after the rapid advance of Moscow’s forces west of the town of Avdivka, following the fall of the area in mid-February. Harsh attacks by the Russians.

Request for an independent international investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny

43 countries, including the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, on Monday launched a joint call for an international investigation into the death of dissident Alexei Navalny during his detention in Russia. In a press release, consulted by Agence France-Presse, they believed that this death constitutes “A New Sign of Growing and Systematic Repression in Russia”..

A railway bridge damaged by an explosion in Russia’s Samara Oblast