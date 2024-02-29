Bowel Cancer: How to Screen and Who is Affected?

This Friday, March 1, Operation Blue Mars begins, raising awareness of colorectal cancer screening. According to statistics, 34% of the relevant population has been examined. However, 90% of cancers that are detected early are curable. Advice from Vincent Valinduk in Hello! La Matinale TF1.

Follow for full coverage Good morning! The Morning TF1

This Friday, March 1, marks the start of the annual Operation Blue Mars, which raises awareness of colorectal cancer screening among the general public, much like Pink October for women and breast cancer. Today, only 34% of the relevant population is tested. How to explain this low figure? Details from Doctor Vincent Valinduk in Bonjour! La Matinale TF1.

Also read Colorectal Cancer: Risk Factors, Symptoms, What You Should Know About

Who are the people affected?

Vincent Valinduc is clear: When patients enter his office, the question “Have you been screened? “, the answer is often negative. Limitations, difficulty of testing, ignorance of cost… The reasons are varied, but always wrong. Colorectal cancer screening is however easy, fast and free. Above all, you should know that 90% of cancers are early. is discovered.

Every year, a screening invitation letter is sent by post. It is possible to do this with your doctor, pharmacist or order your own kit on the internet. The latter includes: instructions for use, a form to fill out and a cotton swab that will be used to take a stool sample. Everything must be returned by post with an enclosed letter, already stamped, so absolutely free. In 4% of cases, the test comes back positive. But don’t panic, this doesn’t mean you have colon cancer. Your doctor will then refer you to a gastroenterologist for a colonoscopy to check where the abnormality is coming from.

Actions to prevent the onset of cancer

Note that there are everyday actions to prevent colorectal cancer. And this starts with your plate: it is advisable to eat no more than 500 grams of red meat per week and to increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber which will act as a protective barrier. Of course, regular physical activity for 30 minutes five times a week is recommended.

Colon cancer first forms locally from cells in the inner wall of the large intestine, the last part of the digestive tract, made up of the colon (60% of cancers) and the rectum (40%). It initially develops from a normal cell that transforms and multiplies without limit, until it forms a mass known as a malignant tumor. Then, cancer cells can migrate into the body through the bloodstream. The most common are located in the liver and lungs.

It is important to emphasize that this type of cancer affects both men and women. In men, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer after prostate and lung. In women, it is second only to breast cancer.