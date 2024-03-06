A widespread but little known disease



Written by Inès Pons-Teixeira

Their disease is common but almost unknown to the general public. This is chronic swelling, mostly in the arms or legs, caused by the accumulation of lymphatic fluid. On March 6, World Lymphedema Day, here is his testimony.

World Lymphedema Day is celebrated on March 6 every year. This common but little-known disease is characterized by chronic swelling of the feet or hands. This is linked to the dysfunction of the lymphatic vessels which are not able to fulfill their role of draining the lymph which then accumulates in the subcutaneous tissue.

Very disabling, lymphedema often appears after breast cancer, but it can also be genetic. People affected by the disease agreed to testify at the microphone of France 3 Lorraine, during a solidarity march to raise awareness of the disease in Marange-Sylvange (Moselle).



Delphine Wetx is co-president of the Living Better Lymphedema Alsace-Lorraine Association.

Delphine Wetx is co-president of the Living Better Lymphedema Alsace-Lorraine Association. Suffering from primary lymphedema (from birth), the disease started during her first pregnancy. However, she was not diagnosed until almost twenty years after the onset of symptoms at the age of 42.

“It is a degenerative disease, the limb can swell and re-swell, it should be taken care of quickly. Today, I wear compression tights, summer and winter, and I cannot wear women’s shoes or bare feet. With this disease, we also take a big hit in terms of self-confidence”Gives confidence to Moselen.



Emily Thauri has been affected by the disease for six years.

Emily Thauri has been affected by the disease for six years. His lymphedema complicates his daily life. “I find it especially difficult to drive when the edema swells with heat,” The girl explains. Day and night, she must wear a bandage and compression sleeves: “It is expensive and not reimbursed by CPAM and my mutual insurance company. The day sleeve I wear today costs 110 euros and I have to change it every three months. I spend a thousand euros a year on sleeves and bandages, not counting physiotherapy sessions”.



Bernadette Kerber has been suffering from lymphedema for 28 years.

Bernadette Kerber also suffered from lymphedema for 28 years: “For nearly twenty years, I knew I had lymphedema but had no solid advice or treatment. I had to research myself about possible treatments and care. Today, fortunately, I do lymphatic drainage, pressotherapy, I wear bandages, so I will live better with this disease but I regret not starting this treatment earlier”.



Departure of a solidarity march organized to raise awareness of the disease, at the Marange-Sylvange Hospital (Moselle).

Doctor Daniel Bussato, vascular doctor (angiologist) at the Saint-François de Marange-Sylvange Hospital in Moselle, is responsible for the lymphology unit of this health institution. “In 95% of cases, lymphedema appears after cancer. This is an extremely disabling situation for the patient. There is a real lack of awareness of the existing care offering. We must fully expose this disease so that patients can be better cared for.”The expert concludes.