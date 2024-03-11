Anti-bloating, this natural remedy is great for deflating the stomach

Are you tired of constant bloated stomach? Feeling stomach ache and don’t know how to get rid of gas?

Stomach swelling, poor digestion? You may feel bloated. This can be more or less long or more or less annoying but fortunately there are natural solutions to give you relief. First of all “In the pursuit of optimal gut wellness, it’s important to recognize that Everyone reacts differently to remedies The natural secret lies in a holistic approach where body and mind are in harmony.” Shana Sarfati, Naturopath and Nutritionist explains.

Which remedy should you choose from all the existing remedies?

The most natural of course: dietary fiber! These are your flat stomach companions. Choose a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains (ie, less processed ones like oats, buckwheat, brown rice, and quinoa) to promote regular bowel movements and prevent bloating. Add probiotics to this to get The perfect solution to cleanse your stomach. Among the foods that contain the most: natural yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut. “They promote optimal intestinal balance and reduce flatulence”, confirms our interlocutor. Her other wellness tips to soothe bloating and regain digestive balance:

► Regular hydration: Water is key to gut health. Keep yourself hydrated by consuming At least eight glasses of water per day To help eliminate toxins and prevent flatulence.

► Infusion Rituals: Give your digestive system a relaxing break Soothing peppermint, ginger or fennel. Their natural sweetness helps soothe digestive discomfort.

► ⁠Avoid digestive problems: Certain foods like beans, cabbage, onions and dairy products can upset your digestive system. Listen to your body and limit your intake of these foods if necessary.

► Reduce your salt intake Avoid water retentionThus contributing to a flatter and more comfortable tummy.

► Choose plain water or similar hydrating drinks Caffeine free infusionThus avoiding unwanted gases associated with carbonated drinks.

► movements Beneficial: Move regularly to stimulate your bowel movements. Whether it’s a peaceful walk or a vigorous exercise session, physical activity promotes harmonious digestion.

► Stress management: Make time for Relax and de-stress. Stress can disrupt digestion, so treat yourself to moments of peace with activities like meditation, yoga, or progressive muscle relaxation. By integrating these wellness tips into your daily life, you will promote harmonious digestion and achieve a flat and calm stomach.

Thanks to Shana Sarfati, physician, naturopath and nutritionist practicing in Levallois-Perret (92), Charenton-le-Pont (94) and remote consultation.