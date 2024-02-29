Suspended four years by the Italian anti-doping court, Paul Pogba says he is “sad and shocked” and announces he will appeal to CAS.

It’s probably career-ending. With a four-year suspension for doping after testing positive for testosterone on August 20, 30-year-old Paul Pogba’s future on the football field looks bleak. It was his club Juventus Turin that confirmed to AFP on Thursday, February 29, the decision by the Italian anti-doping court. The latter complied with the anti-doping prosecution requirements, in accordance with Article 11.2 paragraph 1 of the World Anti-Doping Code and the Italian Anti-Doping Code. Juventus said “take note” of decision. Shortly after, the player responded on his Instagram account: “I was informed of the court’s decision today and I believe the verdict is wrong. I am saddened, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built during my professional gaming career has been taken away from me.”He wrote.

“When I am free from legal sanctions, the whole story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or knowingly taken any supplements that would violate anti-doping rules.Announces the player. As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and I would never disrespect or cheat other athletes and fans of the teams I played for or against. Following the decision announced today, I will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Temporarily suspended since September 11, the Juventus midfielder, world champion in 2018, proclaimed his innocence from the beginning of the case, confirming that the substance came from a dietary supplement prescribed by a doctor consulted in the United States. Testosterone, the hormone of reproduction and male sexuality, promotes muscle growth.