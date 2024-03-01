Brest may have to play the Champions League in another stadium

This is a nice surprise of Ligue 1 2023-2024 edition. After 23 days, Stade Brestois surprised everyone by reaching 2nd place in the standings. While the Breton club fought long last season for its survival in the elite of French football, it now allows itself to dream of qualifying for the next Champions League. However, a major obstacle poses a threat to Ty-Zephs’ path.

If it is to finish in the top four at the end of the current season, the Finistère club may have to transfer its home matches to the most prestigious European competitions. The reason? According to Telegram, the Francis-Le Blay Stadium, the current stronghold of SB29, does not comply with UEFA standards for hosting most European matches. Currently classified Category 2, Brest Sports venues can only host 1st and 2nd qualifying round matches for C1 and C4. As a result, Frances-Le Blay will have to go through the necessary adjustments in order to move up to Category 4 and hope to receive European body approval.