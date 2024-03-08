Biden’s State of the Union speech, live | The president attacked Trump from the start USA election

Closed fragments of speech

“I was born in the middle of World War II, when America was defending freedom in the world. I grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, among the hardworking people who built this country. I watched in horror as two people. My heroes were killed. was, Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy, and their legacies inspired me to pursue a career of service. Public defender, county councilman, elected United States senator at age 29, then vice president, our first black president, now president, our first With a female vice president. In my career I’ve been told I’m too young and I’m too old. Young or old, I always know what lasts. Our North Star. The very idea of ​​America, that we all are equal. came and we deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. We have never fully lived that idea, but we have never walked away from it. And I will not walk away from it now. Fellow Americans, the problem facing our nation is ours. There is no age, but the age of our thoughts. Hate, anger, revenge, revenge are the oldest ideas. But you can’t lead America with outdated ideas that only hold us back. To lead America, the land of possibility, you need a forward-looking vision of what America can and should be.