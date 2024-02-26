These are the main terrorists of the Maduro administration identified by the UN





Does not indicate violations of human rights and crimes against humanity, therefore United Nations Fact-Finding Mission for the Venezuela Case has been identified 118 officers across the spectrum of heinous crimes against hundreds of victimsFor which the state of Venezuela is responsible.

By Sebastiana Berez / infobae.com

In the first program of Without Sebastian’s Secretsthrough the channel Up to Tyranny FallsAired this Sunday, exposes the case The mission’s reports identified 12 key military personnel.

Promoted by Nicolás Maduro From No. 1 to Lieutenant Colonel of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB). He holds the post of Head of the Special Affairs Directorate (DAE) of the Directorate General of Military Counter Intelligence (DGCIM).. Reported by many victims for torture.

He has been sanctioned by OFAC (United States Office of Foreign Assets Control), EU (European Union) and TIAR (Inter-American Treaty) for the death of the lieutenant commander. RAFAEL RAMON ACOSTA AREVALOAbducted and tortured, he died on June 29, 2019, while being brought before a military judge, Major Mikel Enrique Amezquita Pión.

The cases in which it appears have been reviewed Granco ArtegaAmong many others, are Major Isaias Falcon Juarez, Colonel (GNB) Oswaldo Valentin García Palomo and Jose Rommel Acevedo Montanez, as well as civilian Antonio Jose Labichuela Barrios.

Granco is also cited for human rights violations of sergeants of the Cotiza rebellion. The determination points to Granko’s responsibility for human rights violations and crimes.

He is a Major General (GNB), former Commanding General of the National Guard. Today he is a deputy for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) before the National Assembly. It was approved by the European Union on January 12, 2018. Approved by OFAC on March 9, 2015. Additionally, it is approved by Canada, Panama and the United Kingdom.

The determination mission directs him to the arbitrary detention of 23 people in RubioMunicipality of Junin, Tachira State on March 19, 2014. Like many soldiers, he is in the service of the Bolivarian Revolution.

This Navy Lieutenant A A symbolic case However it is not of high grade. He is the Chief Inspector of DGCIM. It is emblematic of those identified as DGCIM torturers by victims.

It appears to be mentioned in several cases, which suggest a UN fact-finding mission, among them case no. 13 Navy Captain Luis Humberto de la Sotta Quiroga, who was detained for five years with violations of his human rights, due process, physical and mental torture. Also, it appears in the case of Major (AV) Isaias Lenin Falcon Juarez.

Carlos Enrique Terán Hurtado

Promoted as Division General in July 2022. He was Director of Criminal and Criminal Investigation of DGCIM from November 2019 to March 2021. He has been sanctioned by the European Union and charged with torture in the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. It appears referenced in the cases of CN de la Sotta Quiroga, Colonel García Palomo and Acevedo Montanez, as well as Labichuela. He is the main character in the case of sisters Andrea and Yolimar Aleman Castellano, who were kidnapped by the DGCIM for a long time.

