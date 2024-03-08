Living close to the clog zone leads to accelerated aging and mental health problems

A team of Spanish researchers, after examining data from 3,000 people over the age of 60 for ten years, has confirmed that proximity to homes in areas with heavy urban traffic is linked to faster and less healthy aging.

The work, conducted by scientists at the Carlos III Health Institute of Spain’s Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, confirmed that people who live near high-traffic areas are at greater risk of physical and mental health problems and pain. from chronic diseases.

The research, the results of which were published in the journal Environmental Health, was coordinated by the National Center for Epidemiology of ISCIII, and several hospitals and universities in Madrid, the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the Boston School of Public Health participated. (USA ).

The researchers started from previous data that linked traffic exposure to various biomarkers related to more biological aging, health problems and increased mortality from various causes, although they noted that until now the relationship between exposures had rarely been studied. Risk of frailty and less healthy aging.

The results showed that people who were exposed to higher traffic density near their homes accumulated more physical and mental health problems, experienced worse perceived health, reported vitality problems and suffered more chronic diseases over time.

Additionally, the study concluded that living next to a gas station also increases health risks in old age, and the researchers concluded that reducing pollution associated with urban traffic should be a public health priority to facilitate increased life years. Healthy in old age.