Biden will celebrate the end of Ramadan on Sly

Joe Biden, widely criticized by the Muslim community in the United States for supporting Israel’s invasion of Gaza, will not host a public reception for Ramadan this year, a spokesman said Tuesday, unlike what he did in 2022 and 2023. The American president will be there during the day “work seat” with “Leaders of the Muslim Community”who insisted that there should be a meeting “private”Karin Jean-Pierre hinted during a press conference.

After this meeting, the 81-year-old Democrat will attend a “small” Fasting ceremony with Muslim members of her administration, she said. “This follows the request of the members of the (Muslim) community, this is what they wanted and we understand that.”The spokesperson said.

Biden is already approved

In 2022, as in 2023, Joe Biden welcomed several hundred guests to the White House to celebrate Eid, the holiday that ends Islam’s holiest month, and gave a speech each time. This year, the atmosphere is completely different in the American Muslim community, which is not offended by the policies of the American president in the Middle East.

Joe Biden, accused by many Muslims and Arab-Americans of contributing to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, continues to support Israel almost unconditionally. Wherever he travels, protesters gather with signs calling him out “Genocide”.

Second-term candidate Joe Biden has already been approved for election during the February primaries in Michigan, which has a large Muslim community. Thousands of voters in the Great Lakes region, which is sure to be crucial in November’s presidential election, cast blank ballots in protest.